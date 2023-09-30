Cleveland’s Establishment Goes Into ‘Emergency’ Mode Over Proposal to Give Voters a Direct Say in Spending 

Ohio’s legislature is taking emergency action to block Cleveland’s People’s Budget ballot initiative, Issue 38, which would empower residents over 13 to allocate two percent of the city’s annual budget. Citizens are set to vote on the proposal this November 7, an innovation that comes as a government shutdown over spending looms in Washington.

On Wednesday, Ohio’s Senate fast-tracked a bill to block participatory budgets by a bipartisan 26-6 tally, advancing it to the state’s House of Representatives in just one week. To take effect by Election Day and render Cleveland’s vote moot requires an “emergency clause,” which must pass by two-thirds in both chambers.

The amendment, using this year’s figures, would give an 11-person committee overseen by residents control of $14 million. Since Brazil first tried participatory budgeting in 1980, it has been implemented in over 1,500 places around the globe according to the Journal of Deliberative Democracy.

Advertisement

An organizer of People’s Budget Cleveland, Jonathan Welle, said the measure is “a celebration of the wisdom and creativity that already exists within our community” and “an expansion of democracy.” He calls it “a way for people to have real power to make real decisions,” putting their voices “over politicians.”

The political establishment across the spectrum and the state, however, is pushing back. Cleveland’s Democratic mayor, Justin Bibb, opposes both the Senate’s bill to prevent Issue 38 from being implemented and the ballot initiative itself, according to his office.

Mr. Bibb’s deputy chief of staff, Ryan Puente, testified to the Senate General Government Committee that their bill “on its surface is intended to be helpful,” but it would “erode local control and hamper the ability of cities and its citizens to implement policies reflective of the unique needs of their communities.”

Advertisement

Mr. Bibb “is trying to have it both ways,” the co-host of the Outlaws Radio, Darvio Morrow, a Newsweek contributor, told me on X. “He’s against the participatory budgeting boondoggle that’s up for a vote in Cleveland, but he’s also against the state addressing it. He’s doing that to try to maintain his progressive street cred.”

Several unions, including the local AFL-CIO and construction organizations, have also urged “no” votes on Issue 38. In a news release, the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association said it would “take more officers off of the streets” and the International Association of Firefighters called it a “gamble Cleveland cannot afford to take.”

In a debate with Issue 38 advocates on Wednesday, a non-partisan member of Cleveland’s City council, Kris Harsh, a former union organizer, warned of “a $14 million hit to the general fund in a city that’s already struggling, and we can’t make up that loss to services.”

Advertisement

Writing at Cleveland.com, Mr. Harsh said that participatory budgeting “undermines movements for social justice and fails to engage residents in the electoral process.” He also called it “obnoxiously expensive,” citing proponents who envision $500,000 in annual administrative costs.

“Participatory budgeting is a Trojan horse that hides the true intentions of its promoters,” Mr. Harsh wrote, “to guarantee themselves a paycheck on the public dime without having to justify their worth or be held accountable to the taxpayers.”

A Senate Democrat, Paula Hicks-Hudson, sees ballot proposals in a more favorable light: A way for Clevelanders to get the attention of unresponsive officials. “Let the citizens decide,” she said. “Let the process work. If the folks that are objecting to it don’t believe they can make the case, why are we putting our thumb on the scale?”

If opponents of participatory budgeting manage to win a second supermajority in the statehouse, the bill will move to the desk of Ohio’s Republican governor, Richard “Mike” DeWine. Last week, he said he had “no thoughts” on signing the legislation as he’s unfamiliar with the issue.

Expect Mr. DeWine and Americans inside Ohio, and out, to learn more about participatory budgeting in the years ahead as each side tries to win support. As that process unfolds, the goal of inspiring greater public scrutiny of government spending will be advanced, whether or not Cleveland voters get a chance to try their luck on Issue 38.