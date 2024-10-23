Close Call for Vice President Harris: Drunk Driver Nearly Collides with Motorcade on Milwaukee Interstate

Vice President Harris’ motorcade had a close call on an interstate in Milwaukee on Monday night as a drunk driver barreling down the wrong direction on the highway came within inches of smashing into them.

The 55-year-old man was heading west on the eastbound lane of I-94 just after 8 p.m. when he drove past Ms. Harris’ oncoming caravan as they were heading towards Lake Michigan, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office stationed at the end of the motorcade stopped the driver as he passed.

When they approached his car, they spotted an open can of beer and gave the man a field sobriety test, according to MCSO spokesman James Burnett. The driver allegedly was shocked to learn that he had almost hit a vehicle in the motorcade when told by officers, according to Fox News. He also told them that he did not remember entering on the freeway or driving in the wrong direction.

The driver was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and recklessly endangering safety and is being held in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail.

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the incident involving a motorist traveling in the opposite direction on the highway while the Vice President was in her motorcade,” spokesman Joe Biesk said in a statement released Tuesday night. “We are grateful to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office for its response which allowed them to stop the motorist and take the driver into custody.”

The incident, in which no one was injured, comes just a month after the press vehicles that were following the motorcade of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz were involved in a crash on Interstate 794.