College Student Responsible for Antisemitic Sign at Dave Portnoy’s Philadelphia Bar Claims It Was ‘Edgy Joke’

‘Dave Portnoy and his friends can choose to be triggered over the sentiments of that sign,’ Mohammed Khan says in a fundraising video.

The college student alleged by sports media kingpin Dave Portnoy of instigating an antisemitic incident at a Philadelphia bar owned by his Barstool Sports is speaking out, saying that people can choose to stay “triggered” over what he calls nothing more than an “edgy joke.”

The comments were made in a video sent to donors of a crowdsourced fundraiser for Mohammed Kahn, a student at Temple University who posted a video on social media this weekend from Barstool Samson Street. The video was of an apparent server holding a sign with “F— The Jews” written on it, as another man shouted out the message multiple times.

“Although I had nothing to do with the sign coming out, nor do I know who did it, I know that the sign was provocative because it reminded people of the unjust things Israel is doing around the world, thus leading me to report on it,” Mr. Khan said, doubling down on previous claims of being a citizen journalist.

He also claims to be the true victim in the incident after being suspended from school and receiving multiple death threats.

“Dave Portnoy and his friends can choose to be triggered over the sentiments of that sign and even kick me out of the establishment forever,” he said. “However, they have no right to destroy my life over free speech and ultimately something that was an edgy joke.”

“Frankly, they’re more worried about destroying and uprooting me than the thousands of people getting destroyed and uprooted in genocide,” Mr. Khan added.

Mr. Portnoy took offense to Mr. Khan’s statement, calling him a “flat liar” in a post on X.

“I talked to him on the phone with his buddy and they both owned up to it and cried about it. He then lawyered up after speaking with his family,” he wrote. “His name got out because he’s a moron and uploaded ‘f— the Jews’ sign to his Instagram before I even knew about it. He already went viral without me. He spreads hate and uses the conflict in the Middle East as his excuse. And did it in a bar with my [company’s] name on it.”

“Now he’s trying to profit from it. I’m sure he’ll make money because there is lots of antisemitism in the world,” Mr. Portnoy said.

Since news of the incident surfaced, Mr. Portnoy has relentlessly hurled insults and accusations at the young student, an effort that ramped up after he discovered Mr. Khan’s fundraiser.

In an initial post on social media, Mr. Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, said that Mr. Khan had initially taken responsibility along with a friend for posting the video, but in a subsequent post claimed that the college student “did a 180.”

“Whatever ramifications come his way he 100% earned,” he said in a post on X.

Since Mr. Khan released his message, Mr. Portnoy has been digging up dirt on the young student and putting it on display across his social media, including a video that was previously posted in May in which Mr. Khan allegedly throws water on a sleeping homeless person on the streets of Philadelphia.

“What kind of person throws a bucket of water on a sleeping homeless person for fun,” Mr. Portnoy wrote on X along with a video clip of the incident.

“Just another edgy joke,” he added.