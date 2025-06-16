The New York Sun

Colorado River Basin Faces Unprecedented Groundwater Loss, Study Warns

The satellite image report reveals water loss equivalent to Lake Mead’s entire volume.

The Colorado River in the upper River Basin is pictured Friday, May 29, 2021, in Lees Ferry, Arizona. AP/Ross D. Franklin
PERRY CHIARAMONTE
The Colorado River Basin has seen a staggering amount of water evaporate over the past two decades, equaling the same amount of water in the country’s largest reservoir, Lake Mead.

A study of satellite images from Arizona State University found that the waterway has lost 27.8 million acre-feet of groundwater between 2002 and 2024 — nearly twice as fast as water lying on the surface. The cause of the reduction is likely due to an increased dependency from six states, Native American tribal regions and parts of Mexico, of surface water from Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada. The usage has led to states in the region to also tap into groundwater resources.

“If we want our great-great-great-grandchildren to eat, then it’s time to think more holistically about the water that we use and what kind of protection it needs,” Jay Famiglietti, co-author of the ASU study said to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Groundwater is key to our economic vitality, yet it remains sort of spottedly managed.” 

With groundwater’s use largely under regulated, more states have been tapping into it as a resource. Arizona has often been cited as the biggest offender, with their heavy dependence on groundwater for its $1.4 billion agricultural industry. Only 18 percent of the state’s groundwater is regulated.

In 2023, lawmakers in the Phoenix area denied the approval of new housing construction due to a lack of available water to support future growth. Arizona governor Katie Hobbs cited projections at the time that the demand for groundwater in the Phoenix area would outpace supplies by 4.9 million acre-feet.

  “The main message is that we are giving a lot of attention to surface water along the Colorado River, but groundwater needs a lot of attention as it is getting depleted in huge amounts,” Karem Abdelmohsen, the study’s lead author said to the Review-Journal.

 “We need to slow down and give a chance for nature to refill our aquifers.”

PERRY CHIARAMONTE
Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

