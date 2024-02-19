Comedian John Oliver Offers Justice Thomas Millions To Resign From the Supreme Court

The late night comedian John Oliver is offering Justice Clarence Thomas millions of dollars if he agrees to step down from the Supreme Court by the end of March.

“Justice Thomas: we have a special offer for you tonight. We are prepared to offer you $1 million a year for the rest of your life if you simply agree to leave the Supreme Court immediately and never come back,” Mr. Oliver said toward the end of his show, “Last Week Tonight,” which airs Sunday nights on HBO.

“Just sign this contract,” the comedian said, holding up a document that he said was legitimate. “Just resign and the money is all yours. … A million dollars a year until you or I die.”

“There are no rules in place to stop me from doing this,” he said. “I am personally on the hook. You can make me really regret this. I could be doing stand up tours to pay for your retirement for years.”

He also offered Justice Thomas a luxury recreational vehicle that he says is worth $2.4 million and includes a king-sized bedroom, a shower, and a full-sized kitchen. The justice famously loves his own RV, which he and his wife use to travel the country.

Mr. Oliver says Justice Thomas has until March 18 to accept the offer.

Mr. Oliver spent nearly 30 minutes detailing Justice Thomas’s relationship with conservative billionaires like Harlan Crow, which has received a great deal of scrutiny from the media and Congress since the relationship was first reported by ProPublica last year.

Mr. Oliver’s complaints about the justice were born of his frustrations that there is no binding ethics code for members of the Supreme Court. The comedian pointed out the lavish gifts many justices have accepted, including a gift from Oprah Winfrey to Justice Katanji Brown Jackson, a costume given to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by an opera house, and pricey encyclopedias that were offered to Justice Antonin Scalia.

“We cling to the idea of the Supreme Court as a body so separate and apart from politics,” Mr. Oliver continued. “It retains a certain amount of mystique and ceremony. We literally put the justices on a pedestal and let them wear robes like wizards. In their confirmation hearings, they pretend to have no idea how they’ll rule on hot-button issues and we all have to pretend to believe them before we appoint them to a job that they can hold before they die.”