Comer Issues Subpoenas for Hunter Biden and President’s Brother James, Seeks Interviews With Women in Hunter’s Life, as GOP Ramps Up Impeachment Probe

‘We’re going to bring in the family,’ Comer says as he probes what he calls a ‘money laundering’ operation.

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Congressman James Comer, who is leading the impeachment inquiry into President Biden, has issued subpoenas for Hunter Biden, the president’s brother, James, and a Biden family associate, Rob Walker, to sit before his committee in early December. Subpoenas will also be issued to determine the funding sources of many of the shell companies that were used to pay members of the Biden family.

Mr. Comer is also requesting transcribed interviews with some of the women in Hunter Biden’s life: his wife, Melissa Cohen; his ex-girlfriend, Hallie Biden, who is also the widow of his brother Beau; Hallie’s sister, Elizabeth Secundy; and James Biden’s wife, Sara, who wrote large checks to the president that the committee considers suspicious.

As for the first son, the president’s brother, and Mr. Walker, Mr. Comer tells the Sun that he needs more information about the three men’s bank records, which he hopes will help Congress learn more about the family’s international business ventures and the intrafamilial transactions.

“We have a lot of questions about many transactions,” Mr. Comer says. “We want to know what these shell companies were, why these foreign nationals were wiring millions and millions of dollars to the Biden family, and what the Biden family did in return for the money, as well as what was Joe’s involvement.”

When asked if he would subpoena anyone else involved with these foreign business dealings or the payments to the Bidens, Mr. Comer says, “We’re going to bring the family in. The family can explain that.”

“This is one of the most corrupt families we’ve ever seen in political history,” he says. “With the money laundering, the Foreign Agent Registration [Act] violation, tax fraud, and Joe Biden didn’t know?”

Mr. Comer has accused the president of illicitly receiving money from Communist China via his son and brother, who both did business with Chinese partners. In 2017 and 2018, the elder Mr. Biden received $240,000 from his sister-in-law — James’s wife, Sara — and his brother, which was designated as a “loan repayment,” though there have yet to be any records disclosed that the president did loan that money to his brother. Today, Mr. Comer asked Sara Biden to submit to a transcribed interview.

Some of the women in the Biden family, including the first son’s current wife and his ex-girlfriend, received payments from the various shell companies set up to handle the foreign payments to Hunter and James Biden, according to financial records obtained by GOP investigators.

Also receiving a request for a transcribed interview is Hallie Biden’s sister, Elizabeth Secundy. It’s not clear why the committee is interested in Ms. Secundy. The Daily Mail reported last year that data retrieved from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop showed that he and Ms. Secundy were in frequent contact.

Mr. Comer tells the Sun that “the first step” of issuing subpoenas is inviting individuals to come voluntarily, so each of these women could be subpoenaed in the future.

The “loan repayments” were sent to the president in 2017 and 2018 when he was a private citizen after his son’s firm, Hudson West III, received $5 million from a Chinese company, Northern International Capital — a firm affiliated with a Shanghai-based energy company, CEFC, for which the first son had done “consulting.”

The younger Mr. Biden’s company, Owasco PC, then received a $400,000 payment from Hudson West III, $150,000 of which the first son then sent to a company owned by his uncle, Lion Hall Group. Weeks later, the loan repayments were sent to the future president.

When asked what the next steps are in the impeachment inquiry process, Mr. Comer tells the Sun that he is unsure when the next hearing will take place but thinks the main focus will be the $240,000 loan repayments sent to the president from his brother.

Mr. Comer said he believes there is already enough evidence at this point to warrant a vote on articles of impeachment against Mr. Biden, but stipulated that it is ultimately the decision of the Judiciary Committee chairman, Congressman Jim Jordan, and Speaker Johnson.