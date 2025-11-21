The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Comer Orders Bill and Hillary Clinton To Appear in Front of Oversight Committee — in Person

The congressman says the Clintons have been dragging their feet to delay complying with subpoenas.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Bill and Hillary Clinton attend the funeral service of former Labor Secretary Alexis Herman at the National Cathedral on May 14, 2025 at Washington, D.C. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Congressman James Comer, is ordering President Clinton and the former secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, to give in-person depositions before the panel.

The committee is investigating notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his convicted former partner Ghislaine Maxwell. Mr. Clinton was friends with Epstein after leaving the White House and Maxwell told a Trump administration official during a post-conviction interview that she was friends with Mr. Clinton.

Mr. Clinton and Epstein traveled together multiple times for trips related to the ex-president’s charitable works. The Clintons say they were not aware of the sex-trafficking Epstein and Maxwell were involved with and the Clinton’s are not accused of any wrongdoing.

Mr. Comer says Democrats and Republicans approved subpoenas in July for the couple to appear but he now says, “After good-faith efforts to schedule depositions, further delays aren’t acceptable.”

“Given their history with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, any attempt by the Clintons to avoid sitting for a deposition would be in defiance of lawful subpoenas and grounds to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings,” Mr. Comer added after releasing the letter he sent to a lawyer for the Clintons.

Mr. Comer says that Mr. Clinton’s deposition is scheduled for December 17, 2025, and Ms. Clinton’s deposition is scheduled for December 18, 2025.

The Clintons were initially scheduled to appear in front of the committee in October but that was delayed so the committee could work with their attorney to set dates. Mr. Comer says the time for delays is over.

The committee also subpoenaed several prior government officials, including former attorney general Merrick Garland, former FBI director James Comey, and former attorney general Loretta Lynch. The committee let some people with subpoenas give written testimony but did not extend that offer to the Clintons.

The committee released a large group of records in September that it had received from the Justice Department. Among them was Epstein’s infamous “birthday book” of letters, drawings, and photographs from his friends.

In that book, there were messages apparently from Mr. Clinton and President Trump, though Mr. Trump denies that he ever sent such a letter. 

“Happy 50th,” Mr. Clinton wrote to Epstein in 2003. “It’s heartening, isn’t it, to have lived so long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventure and work, and still to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference, and the circle of friends.”

Epstein died in a New York jail cell in August 2019 as he was waiting for trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking. She has requested a new trial and there is a chance that Mr. Trump could pardon her. Mr. Trump says he would need to consult the Justice Department before making any decision.

LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use