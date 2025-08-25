Comer Subpoenas Dozens of Records From Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate

The Oversight Committee chairman says he believes the estate’s executors are ‘ready and willing to provide these documents.’

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Congressman James Comer, is demanding that Jeffrey Epstein’s estate turn over dozens of records related to his personal and business affairs spanning the course of decades. Mr. Comer believes the estate’s executors are “ready and willing to provide these documents.”

After the outcry from the Republican base last month, demanding to see documents that the Justice Department says it will not release, Mr. Comer launched his own investigation. He has subpoenaed Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who says she is prepared to comply if she is granted immunity from prosecution for her testimony.

On Monday, he issued his subpoena for what may end up being hundreds, if not thousands, of pages of documents related to everything from Epstein’s vacation homes to his financial transactions to his friendships with men like President Trump and President Clinton.

“It is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell,” the Oversight chairman writes to Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, who are the co-executors of the Epstein estate.

“The Committee may use the results of this investigation to inform legislative solutions to improve federal efforts to combat sex trafficking and reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements in sex-crime investigations,” Mr. Comer says.

The Oversight Committee is seeking documents that span nearly three decades, from the early 1990s up until Epstein’s death in a New York City jail in 2019. The estate is required to turn the records over by September 8, which is two weeks from Monday.

Mr. Comer has subpoenaed the infamous 50th birthday celebration book compiled for Epstein by Maxwell, which the Wall Street Journal reports includes a “bawdy” letter to Epstein from Mr. Trump. The president has denied he sent any such note.

The chairman is also seeking a copy of Epstein’s last will and testament, all non-disclosure agreements “executed” by Epstein between 1990 and 2019, and any list which includes the names of individuals who were “involved in sex, sex acts, or sex trafficking facilitated by Mr. Jeffrey Epstein.”

The chairman similarly seeks a copy of the contents of Epstein’s address book and contact list — colloquially known as his “Little Black Book” — dating back to 1990, as well as all flight manifests related to Epstein’s travel.

Along with the issuance of his subpoena on Monday, Mr. Comer announced that three former U.S. attorneys general — Alberto Gonzales, Eric Holder, and Jeff Sessions — will no longer appear for deposition before his committee in the coming weeks. Instead, all three men are expected to provide sworn written statements that they know nothing of either Epstein’s or Maxwell’s cases.

In their place, a former United States attorney for the southern district of Florida, Alex Acosta, will come before the committee for a voluntary interview on September 19. Mr. Acosta, who granted Epstein a secret non-prosecution agreement as U.S. attorney in 2008, resigned as labor secretary during the first Trump administration due to renewed interest in his handling of the Epstein case.

“Chairman Comer announced Alexander Acosta, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida and former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor, will appear voluntarily for a transcribed interview on September 19, 2025,” the committee said in a statement.

Based on records subpoenaed by Mr. Comer on Monday, this probe appears to be one of the farthest-reaching public investigations into Epstein’s conduct and relationships to date. Mr. Comer is seeking all information about “maintenance, management of properties, or services performed at properties” owned by Epstein.

Those properties include his primary residence in New York, as well as his vacation homes in Florida, France, New Mexico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mr. Comer is demanding that CCTV footage and still photographs taken at all of those properties between 1990 and 2019 also be turned over to the committee.