Coming Soon: Milk Produced in a Lab Without a Cow in Sight

Shoppers could soon see a new type of milk in their local supermarkets, one that promises the taste and texture of dairy without involving a single cow.

Food-tech startup Remilk has announced it will begin selling its lab-produced milk products early next year, marking a significant step into the consumer market for the animal-free dairy industry.

In a partnership with one of Israel’s largest dairy producers, Gad Dairies, Remilk will launch its “New Milk” line in January. The initial rollout will feature two varieties: a 3 percent fat milk and a vanilla-flavored version. Both are lactose-free, cholesterol-free, and made without antibiotics or hormones. A separate “Barista” line for cafes and restaurants is expected to debut even sooner.

The company claims its “cow-free” milk tastes exactly like the dairy one. The launch follows a landmark approval from Israel’s health ministry more than two years ago, which cleared the way for one of the first large-scale rollouts of lab-grown milk globally.

Remilk’s founders say that pricing will be comparable to popular plant-based alternatives like soy or almond milk. Unlike those, however, they emphasize this is “real” dairy, just produced in a different way. “It’s identical in taste, requires a fraction of the resources and is 100 percent cruelty-free,” the company’s website says.

This move signals the dawn of what some are calling a “post-cow era,” a potential disruption to the traditional dairy industry. Remilk is not alone; food giant Strauss Group has also released cow-free products in partnership with another Israeli startup, Imagindairy, using similar technology. With Remilk also in talks to enter the American market, the global landscape for dairy is rapidly evolving.

Lab-grown milk, or “animal-free dairy,” is made with real milk proteins — casein and whey — that are molecularly identical to those found in cow’s milk. This distinguishes it from plant-based milks like oat or soy, which are substitutes rather than bio-identical creations.

The primary production method is precision fermentation. In this process, scientists insert milk-producing genes into microorganisms, such as yeast. These microbes are then fed sugar in bioreactors, prompting them to secrete milk proteins. The resulting proteins are harvested and blended with fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals to create the final milk product. The end result looks, feels, and behaves just like conventional milk. It can be frothed for coffee, turned into cheese, or churned into ice cream.

Lab-grown milk is engineered to be nutritionally identical to its conventional counterpart. It offers the same complete protein profile, including all nine essential amino acids, along with comparable levels of calcium and calories.

A key advantage is the ability to customize its composition. For instance, lactose can be eliminated, making it suitable for people with intolerance. In contrast, many plant-based milks are naturally lower in protein and require fortification to match the nutritional value of cow’s milk.

Despite its potential, the animal-free dairy industry faces several hurdles. The cost of production remains high, and scaling up is a significant challenge. Regulatory frameworks are still being developed in many countries, particularly around labeling requirements, as these products contain the same allergens as cow’s milk.

Public perception is another major factor. Persuading consumers to embrace milk grown in a lab will require significant efforts in building trust and transparency.

Israel and Singapore have emerged as early leaders in this space. In the United States, the FDA has approved several lab-grown dairy proteins for commercial use, with companies like Boston-based Brown Foods developing their own versions. Europe is proceeding more cautiously due to strict food safety regulations, while countries like Canada have approved animal-free proteins for manufacturing but not yet for direct consumer sales.