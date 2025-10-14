Communist China’s Temper Tantrum Over Trump’s Middle East Success

Not only does Beijing see the judicious use of allied military force to decapitate Iran, but they’re also watching a new coalition of Middle East nations put together by America’s president.

One of the biggest losers in President Trump’s great, historic Middle East peace plan is Communist China.

Maybe that’s a reason for their petulant rare earths trade control circular they dropped on everyone last Friday, completely out of the blue.

Was that a Chinese temper tantrum heard around the world?

China wasn’t at the peace summit. Their horse lost.

For years, China was the biggest purchaser of Iranian oil, thereby financing the Iranian-backed terrorist war against Israel.

Iran was always the key — backed by China.

And that is why Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, the war with Iran in June, and the United States Operation Midnight Hammer on June 22, obliterating Iran’s nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow, and Esfahan — were so essential to the Trump peace plan.

Here’s what Mr. Trump said yesterday: “So we dropped 14 bombs on Iran’s key nuclear facilities. Totally, as I said originally, obliterating them.”

He added: “If we didn’t do that and assuming we made the same deal that we have today, there’d be a dark cloud over this deal.”

Mr. Trump concluded: “Some of the things I hated to do, I hated certain of the weapons. Because the level of power is so enormous. It’s so dangerous, it’s so bad. But we have to do what we have to do.”

So Iran was crushed. The use of American-Israel military force was crucial. Not Bidenesque appeasement, but Trumpian force.

Mr. Trump is working with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — the two great warriors saving democracy and freedom in the Middle East, in America, and around the world.

Yet China lost big also. Not only did they watch the judicious use of allied military force to decapitate Iran, but they’re also watching a new coalition of Middle East nations put together by Mr. Trump.

Out of this new coalition can come a Saudi-Israeli alliance, an expanded Abraham Accords, new business ventures to rebuild Gaza, and a whole new panoply of peaceful foreign policies, buttressed by new trade and investment.

China is not likely to be a player in all of this. Their influence is now almost at rock bottom — because their bet on Iran did not pay off.

And one more thought on the petulant Chinese: following Mr. Trump’s phenomenal diplomacy in the Middle East, he will increasingly turn to solving the Russia-Ukraine war.

Here too, China’s been financing Russia through the illegal purchase of oil.

Once again, it looks like China will be betting on the wrong horse.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.