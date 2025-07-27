The company’s chief executive and human resources manager have resigned after they were caught canoodling on the Jumbotron during a recent Coldplay show in Massachusetts.

The company now widely known as the home of two executives caught having an affair at a recent Coldplay concert has hired actress Gwenyth Paltrow as their “very temporary” spokeswoman in a tongue-in-cheek effort to deflect from the poor headlines. Ms. Paltrow is the ex-wife of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The firm in question, Boston-based Astronomer, is a data engineering firm that recently went viral because the company’s chief executive and human resources manager were caught canoodling on the Jumbotron during a recent Coldplay’s show in Massachusetts.

They immediately ducked from the camera, leading Mr. Martin to joke, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Astronomer’s former chief executive, Andy Byron, left the company shortly after his viral moment. The human resources manager, Kristin Cabot, also left the company, according to the Associated Press.

The company tapped Ms. Paltrow, who was married to Mr. Martin from 2003 to 2016, to try to defuse the situation and move on from the scandal.

“Thank you for your interest in Astronomer,” the company’s new spokeswoman says in the video. “Hi, I’m Gwenyth Paltrow. I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer.”

“Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days and they wanted me to answer the most common ones,” Ms. Paltrow said, implying that she would address queries about the cheating scandal.

In the video, the company started to put the public’s questions on the screen, though it’s clear that they were jokes. “OMG! What the actual f…” read the first question.

“Yes, Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow,” Mr. Paltrow said with a smile. “We’ve been thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation.”

“As for the other questions we’ve received…” Ms. Paltrow says directly to the camera as another question crawls across the screen. “How is your social media team holding…” the question reads, before Ms. Paltrow again cuts in.

“Yes! There is still room available at our Beyond Analytics event in September,” she said cheerily.

“We will now be returning to what we do best: Delivering game-changing results for our customers. Thank you for your interest in Astronomer,” Ms. Paltrow said smiling.