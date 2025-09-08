Congress to Hold Hearing This Week on UFOs, Demanding ‘Maximum Transparency’

The oversight committee meeting will feature testimony from military veterans who claim to have encountered ‘unidentified aerial phenomena.’

A House task force on government transparency will hold a hearing this week to address unidentified flying objects, with a focus on Pentagon disclosures and whistleblower protection.

The hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, will be held by the House Oversight and Government Reform’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican who is chairwoman of the task force, emphasized the public’s right to know about these occurrences, officially known as unidentified aerial phenomena.

“The American people deserve maximum transparency from the federal government on sightings, acquisitions, and examinations of UAPs and whether they pose a potential threat to Americans’ safety,” Ms. Luna said in a statement.

She also stressed the need to protect those who come forward with information. “Whistleblowers who provide details on spending information and policies and procedures regarding the classification and declassification of UAPs should be able to do so without retribution,” she said.

The hearing will feature testimony from military veterans and a journalist who have closely followed the issue. Witnesses slated to testify include Air Force veterans Jeffrey Nuccetelli and Dylan Borland, and Navy veteran Alexandro Wiggins. Mr. Norland and Mr. Wiggins both claim to have seen UAPs.

Journalist George Knapp, a prominent figure in the UFO disclosure community and frequent guest on the paranormal-focused overnight radio show “Coast to Coast AM,” is also scheduled to speak at the hearing.

The session is expected to scrutinize the effectiveness of the Department of Defense’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which was established to investigate the unknown objects.

The hearing follows a similar one held last fall by a separate House Oversight subcommittee, in which witnesses testified that the government was withholding information on documented UFO cases dating back decades.

In a highly publicized 2023 hearing, three military veterans testified before another House Oversight subcommittee. A key focus was creating a secure and stigma-free process for pilots to report UAP sightings.

One of those witnesses, retired Major David Grusch, a former UAP Task Force member-turned-whistleblower, made stunning allegations. Mr. Grusch claimed the federal government possessed “non-human” biological matter from crash sites and had reverse-engineered technology from these craft, though he stated he could only provide specifics in a secure, classified setting, known as a SCIF.

Recent years have seen a greater push from whistleblowers and some members of Congress for the government to disclose what it knows about UAPs. While often associated with theories about aliens, the rise of sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles, like drones, has added a concrete national security dimension to the sightings.

The conversation around UAPs has gained mainstream credibility, partly due to the Pentagon’s release of videos taken by military pilots. One famous video from 2004, known as the “Tic Tac” video, shows an encounter off the coast of Southern California where a Navy pilot witnessed a white, oval-shaped object about 40 feet long that performed maneuvers defying known technology.

A more recent spate of UAPs made headlines in December 2024. Drones appeared frequently over the nighttime sky in New Jersey, with locals speculating on social media that it could be anything from surveillance to UFOs.

During a House subcommittee hearing that same month, the assistant director of the FBI’s critical incident response group, Robert Wheeler, said the FBI was working on their investigation with the Department of Homeland Security and local law enforcement partners.

Governor Phil Murphy also said state officials were taking the sightings “deadly seriously.”

“The minute you get eyes on them, they go dark. And, you know, we’re obviously most concerned about sensitive targets and sensitive, critical infrastructure. We’ve got military assets, we’ve got utility assets, we’ve got the president-elect’s, one of his homes, here. This is something we’re taking deadly seriously,” Mr. Murphy told reporters, The New York Sun reported.