Congressional Democrats Release Emails Allegedly Showing Epstein Talking About Trump and One of Epstein’s Victims

Democrats on the House Oversight are not wasting any time releasing key excerpts of the Epstein files, despite having been out of town for the last seven weeks. On Wednesday, the minority on the committee released a trio of emails allegedly showing notorious sex abuser corresponding about his friendship with President Trump and how the president once spent time at Epstein’s home with one of the pedophile’s victims.

In the emails released Wednesday, Epstein is allegedly seen corresponding with his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year sentence on sex trafficking charges. Mr. Trump is also weighing whether or not to commute Maxwell’s sentence.

“I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump,” Epstein allegedly wrote in an email to Maxwell in 2011 — years after Epstein had pleaded guilty after having sex with a minor. “[VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him,” the email states, redacting the name of Epstein’s victim.

“he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc,” Epstein wrote. “im 75 % there.”

There was no subject line on the email, though Epstein noted that the “importance” of his conversation with Maxwell was “high.”

Maxwell responded to Epstein’s email simply by writing that she had “been thinking about that…”

In another email sent to journalist Michael Wolff in 2019, just months before he died, Epstein referenced the fact that Trump asked him to leave his Mar-a-Lago club, which the president himself has confirmed.

In that message, a victim’s name is again redacted, though that black redaction bar is followed simply by the words “mara lago,” misspelling the club name.

“trump said he asked me to resign,” Epstein wrote to Mr. Wolff, noting that he was “never a member ever.”

“of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop,” Epstein wrote to Wolff, referencing the fact that Maxwell would recruit masseuses from the Mar-a-Lago spa to come work for Epstein, who would then sexually abuse them. Mr. Trump confirmed to reporters on Air Force One earlier this year that Epstein had, in fact, been poaching those girls from his own spa.

One of the girls poached by Maxwell from Mr. Trump’s spa was Virginia Giuffre, who accused both Epstein, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor — formerly known as Price Andrew — and other men of rape. She died by suicide earlier this year.

In 2019, after Epstein had again been arrested, he corresponded with Mr. Wolff. Mr. Wolff told Epstein that he believed that journalists were about to ask Mr. Trump, who at the time was president, about his friendship with Epstein.

“If we were able to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?” Epstein asked Mr. Wolff.

“I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt,” Mr. Wolff wrote in response.

Mr. Trump has been pushing back against all news about Epstein for months, after Attorney General Pam Bondi said in July that she would not be releasing any more information about Epstein. Her memo saying that no additional files would be released led a bipartisan duo in the House — Congressman Thomas Massie and Congressman Ro Khanna — to file a bill which would force Ms. Bondi to disclose all files in her possession.

That bill is now expected to get a vote before Thanksgiving.

According to the New York Times, Mr. Trump is now calling the Republican congresswomen who are supporting Messrs. Massie and Khanna’s bill. Because Speaker Mike Johnson refuses to call up the legislation, Messrs. Massie and Khanna are using what is known as a discharge petition to force a vote on the floor. If they can get a majority of the House — 218 members — to sign the petition, then the bill must come up for a vote.

The petition currently has 217 signatures, with a new Democratic congresswoman expected to be sworn in this afternoon. That representative-elect has promised to sign on to the petition.

Once the petition receives 218 signatures, lawmakers are not allowed to remove their names from the petition, meaning that if Mr. Trump cannot get one of his Republican allies to remove their name, then the Epstein files vote will take place on the House in a matter of days.