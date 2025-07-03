Congressional Intern Killed in D.C. Shooting by Stray Bullet

The Metropolitan Police say two others were injured in the shooting, though they are expected to survive.

The Metropolitan Police Department says a 21-year-old intern for a Republican congressman on Capitol hill was killed late Monday night. Police say the victim was not the intended target of the attack, and that no suspects have been arrested yet.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the MPD said that the shooting occurred in downtown Washington, D.C. — an area known to be relatively dangerous. The shooting took place near the Washington Convention Center at a metro stop.

“On Monday, June 30, 2025, at approximately 10:28 p.m., Third District officers responded to the report of the sounds of gunshots in the 1200 block of 7th Street, Northwest,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Wednesday. “Upon arrival, officers located one adult male victim unconscious suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital, where after all lifesaving measures failed, he was pronounced dead.”

In a follow-up message, the police identified the victim as 21-year-old Eric Tarpinian-Jachym. According to the victim’s LinkedIn page, he was a student at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, expected to graduated next year. He was a resident of Granby, Massachusetts, according to MPD.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that multiple suspects exited a vehicle at the intersection of 7th and M Street, Northwest and began firing at a group. The suspect vehicle has been recovered. Detectives believe the decedent was not the intended target of the shooting,” the MPD said in their statement.

Tarpinian-Jachym had been working as an intern for a Kansas Republican, Congressman Ron Estes, since June of this year on Capitol Hill. In a statement, Mr. Estes sent condolences to the decedent’s family.

“I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile,” Mr. Estes says. “We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country. Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time.”

Other lawmakers weighed in, as well. “Absolutely heartbreaking,” Senator Lee wrote on X. “The interns on Capitol Hill are some of the most incredible young people you could ever hope to meet, and they are invaluable in our offices.”

According to his LinkedIn page, the victim had previously worked at Advanced Advocacy, a public affairs firm based in the nation’s capital.