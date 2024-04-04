Congressional Republicans Will Seek To Reverse ‘Burdensome’ SEC Climate Regulation That Would Force Disclosure of Carbon Emissions

Vulnerable Senate Democrats, Hill aides tell the Sun, could be key to killing what conservatives describe as a regulatory overreach.

Congressional Republicans will introduce a resolution to rescind a Securities and Exchange Commission rule that establishes new requirements for disclosing climate impacts, the Sun has learned, marking an escalation in GOP efforts to scale back the administrative state. Vulnerable Senate Democrats, Hill aides tell the Sun, could be key to killing what conservatives describe as a “burdensome” regulation.

The SEC announced its new climate disclosure rule on March 6, requiring companies to release data about their carbon emissions, claiming the rule will help inform investors.

In response to the SEC rule, House Republicans and the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, Senator Tim Scott, will introduce what is called a joint resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act. It could force the SEC rule to be rescinded if the resolution passes both houses of Congress.

“There are rules around when you can introduce that … based on when it’s received by Congress and when it’s posted in the federal register and when each chamber is in session. As such, the ranking member will introduce when the Senate is next in session but exact timing is TBD,” a source in Mr. Scott’s office tells the Sun.

The chairman of the Financial Services subcommittee on oversight and investigations, Congressman Bill Huizenga, will introduce the House version of a resolution of disapproval, his office tells the Sun. The House resolution will be introduced once the body returns for its session on April 9.

Despite Democratic control of the Senate, there could be some hope for such a mechanism in an election year when so many Democrats in the upper chamber are in tough reelection races.

The SEC rule has been tied by critics to the “environmental social governance” investment strategies, or ESG, which some Democrats have voted against in the past. In 2023, some Senate Democrats voted with Republicans to disapprove of a Labor Department recommendation that said pension funds should consider embracing ESG strategies.

The House Financial Services Committee plans to hold a hearing on the “partisan political agenda” of Biden administration regulators, including the SEC chairman, Gary Gensler, on April 10.

“Republicans have consistently warned Biden’s regulators to stick to their knitting for the good of our financial system,” the chairman of the committee, Congressman Patrick McHenry, says.

Critics say that the new SEC rule is just the latest in a long string of administrative overreach, empowered, in part, by the Supreme Court’s Chevron deference precedent that grants executive branch agencies broad authority to unilaterally issue regulations. That precedent itself is under review by the high court in its current term.

“Most government agencies are claiming powers that would’ve been unthinkable even 10 years ago,” a senior counsel at the New Civil Liberties Alliance, Peggy Little, told the Sun about the SEC’s overreach. Ms. Little further described the SEC rule as “lawless.”

Congress’ investigations of the SEC rule are numerous. Mr. Huizenga’s subcommittee has already held a hearing on the climate disclosure rule in Tennessee to discuss the impact on business development and regulatory compliance costs.

The subcommittee also heard testimony from a second-generation farmer named Renea Jones who has been working in eastern Tennessee for decades. “To comply with [the rule], we would need to hire an attorney, and a chemist to keep up,” Mr. Jones said.

The House Oversight Committee has also demanded information from Mr. Gensler on the rule. The chairman of the Oversight Committee, Congressman James Comer, who himself is a farmer and former agriculture commissioner of Kentucky, has called the final rule a “disaster” that was authored at the urging of “leftist activists and the self-appointed policy makers of big finance.”

The SEC defends the climate regulation by saying it will help investors make informed decisions by forcing “more consistent, comparable, and reliable information about the financial effects of climate-related risks on a registrant’s operations and how it manages those risks.”

The Financial Services chairman has been busy in recent months since taking the helm. Mr. McHenry — a close friend and ally of Speaker McCarthy — has already announced his early retirement from Congress after 20 years in the body.

House Republicans place term limits on their committee chairmanships, and Mr. McHenry is allowed to pursue another term atop the panel, but has decided instead to leave government for the private sector after a chaotic congressional session that saw him serve as the first Speaker pro tempore in history after Mr. McCarthy was removed from the post.