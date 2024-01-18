Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, Running in a New Colorado District, Faces Hostile Primary Debate Next Week

‘I look forward to welcoming Lauren to the fourth district and representing her in Congress,’ one of Boebert’s new opponents says.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is due on the debate stage in her new district next week. In an attempt to avoid a tough re-election campaign in 2024, Ms. Boebert put herself at odds with her fellow Colorado Republicans.

In December, Ms. Boebert announced she would be switching districts and would be running to replace Congressman Ken Buck, who is retiring. Ms. Boebert had been facing a primary challenger who nearly beat her in 2022, Adam Frisch. Mr. Frisch has far outraised Ms. Boebert in the run-up to the 2024 election.

“I will not allow dark money that is directed at destroying me personally to steal this seat. It’s not fair to the 3rd District and the conservatives there who have fought so hard for our victories,” Ms. Boebert said in her announcement, implying her move would help the GOP retain her seat.

She added, “The Aspen donors, George Soros and Hollywood actors that are trying to buy this seat, well they can go pound sand.”

While Ms. Boebert may be escaping a tough general election opponent by moving to the new district, she now finds herself in a competitive Republican primary as an out-of-area interloper.

The Republican primary in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District has 10 candidates so far, and they don’t appear pleased with Ms. Boebert’s decision to switch districts.

A state representative, Richard Holtorf, said in a statement that Ms. Boebert is “grossly lacking in understanding the needs of the 21 counties in Eastern Colorado that make up this district.”

“Seat shopping isn’t something voters look kindly upon. If you can’t win in your home, you can’t win here,” Mr. Holtorf said. “She knew she’d lose in her own district, and I’ll show her that she’ll lose here too.”

A former state senator in the race, Jerry Sonnenberg, said in a statement, “I look forward to welcoming Lauren to the fourth district and representing her in Congress.”

“I’ve lived, worked, and raised my family here, and I’m blessed to have always called Eastern Colorado home,” Mr. Sonnenberg said. “The fourth district is my home, and I’m going to continue to work hard to represent the principled conservative values of everyone who lives here just as I have always done.”

Another of Ms. Boebert’s opponents, Trent Leisy, said that Ms. Boebert’s move “has officially given the Democrats a Congressional seat,” adding, “This move would give Democrats control of the House.” “Lauren should be a fighter” and stay in her original district, she said.

Another of her opponents, Justin Schreiber, said on X that Ms. Boebert’s announcement sounds “like a bunch of excuses to why she is running from her problems … that were partly created with her own actions.”

The debate in the primary is scheduled for January 25 and will be held at the Fort Lupton Recreation Center.