Congresswoman Luna, Reflecting Ebb of Traditional Faith, Warns of ‘Interdimensional Beings’

The Florida Republican, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, is beaming into the realm of science fiction, citing “classified conversations” about “interdimensional beings … outside of time and space.” Expect her remarks to provoke snickering while preying upon the imaginations of those yearning for something beyond reality.

Wednesday on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Ms. Luna warned of a “dangerous level of hidden information” about “energy beings.” She cited as her source unnamed “whistleblowers” and “witnesses,” as well as “stuff that we’ve seen,” including “photo documentation of aircraft that I believe were not made by mankind.”

Ms. Luna acknowledged that her remarks “might sound crazy.” She said, though, it’s her “job as an investigator” in Congress to see if there are “contractors that are withholding information” about the “energy things” from “the federal government.”

When Mr. Rogan said that Ms. Luna was being “very vague,” she replied that she couldn’t get into “classified conversations,” another convenient dodge. The congresswoman testified that people she judged “very credible” believe in these “energy beings,” but she hasn’t ever “seen a portal open” or “a spaceship.”

In 1963, “The Outer Limits” aired its pilot, “The Galaxy Being,” an episode that shared many plot points with the tale Ms. Luna unfolded. “There are powers in this universe beyond anything you know,” the alien from a dimension in the Andromeda Galaxy tells earthlings. “There is much you have to learn,” including the existence of God.

The yearning for knowledge is as strong in our HD world as it was for the Galaxy Being in black and white. Imagination often fills in these unknowns, giving rise to junk science and false prophets. Ms. Luna mentioned “remote viewing,” for example, which practitioners say allows them to sense distant objects or lost car keys.

“There is definitely something,” Ms. Luna said, while peppering her remarks with qualifiers. She thinks this information “would rival what we know currently with physics and a tech that potentially” humans can’t “reproduce,” likening it to giving “cavemans” iPhones.

The phenomenon Ms. Luna recounted may be, as Mr. Rogan termed it, “outside our understanding of physics” for now, like fire was for cave-dwellers. But the nature of creation and immortality of the soul will forever be the purview of theologians.

Whether through drugs or dubious claims, the pull of escapism is as strong as it was in the Stone Age. Belief in the paranormal has risen while facts like Americans landing on the moon are dismissed as hoaxes. Reality is further warped — “through a glass darkly,” to quote the First Epistle to the Corinthians — by what’s filtered on our various screens.

Ms. Luna said that “we’re in a time” with “a vast amount of information,” including on “social media.” She sees it “really changing the way that we understand the origins of life and the spiritual reality,” and would “argue” that the events she recounted are “documented in text” tracing back “even before the time of Christ.”

The word “documented,” like Ms. Luna’s earlier use of “photo documentation,” conveyed authority, which her office does, as well. But the entire conversation illustrates the challenges confronting America’s Judeo-Christian faith, an ebb in what was once the bedrock of a Western Civilization.

As people turn away from traditional beliefs, the void is being filled by science, spiritualism, and speculation. “This gets into the deeper theories and concepts of religion,” Ms. Luna said, which “kind of spins off into another topic of … the modern-day Bible.”

All who contemplate infinity are, in a way, following the Galaxy Being’s wise advice. “Go,” it said when departing our dimension, “and give thought to the mysteries of the universe.” But, the alien might’ve added, take care not to have minds so open that brains fall out, leaving voids to be filled by fictions that deceive the mind and mislead the soul.