A champion mixed martial artist, Conor McGregor, is under investigation in Ireland for “online hate speech” after expressing outrage at his country’s timid reaction to the release of an Israeli-Irish hostage and to the news of an Algerian migrant who stabbed five women and children in Dublin on Thursday. The country, which historically has expressed sympathy with Arab states in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, is now having to deal with the fallback from its own spurt of Islamic terrorism.



Mr. McGregor is now under investigation as part of an “inquiry into the dissemination of online hate speech,” according to The Sunday Times. Assistant Irish police commissioner, Justin Kelly, is leading the investigation.

A spokesman from the Irish Police press office, Sean Brosnan, stated to the Sun that the “Garda Siochana do not comment on named individuals.”

Mr Brosnan added that the “Garda Síochána continues to examine such comments, posts and messages to assess any potential breaches of criminal legislation. A formal criminal investigation has not commenced in respect of any individual, or group of individuals at this time.”

Police officers patrol Dublin for a second night to counter violence and unrest sparked by school stabbings on November 24, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. Vehicles were set alight and shops looted in Dublin last night, following a knife attack outside a school that left five people, including three children, injured.

The investigations into the world champion fighter come after he voiced his displeasure with Irish leaders and law enforcement for their handling of the stabbing attack committed by an Irish national originally from Algeria that resulted in rowdy demonstrations throughout the Irish capital on Thursday, as the Sun previously reported.

“There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape or form with this frightening fact,” Mr. McGregor stated on Thursday night.

The boxer also rebuked left-wing media members whom an earlier X commentator had accused of smearing opponents of mass-immigration. “The absolute picture of weak and feeble,” the boxer wrote in a caption to a video of the left-wing reporter, “One of the most horrific crimes this nation ever seen has occurred, we do not care anymore what you sad cases have got to say.”

Mr. McGregor went on to compare the current incident to a war. “In a war you are nothing. We are not backing down, we are only warming up. There will be no backing down until real change is implemented for the safety of our nation. We are not losing any more of our wom[e]n and children to sick and twisted people who should not even be in Ireland in the first place. Call it what you want. We do not care. May God help us all. Ireland for victory.”

Police in Dublin after two nights of unrest.

However, after some members of the protest engaged in violence, the MMA fighter was quick to condition his earlier statement, “I do not condone last night’s riots. I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty…Last night’s scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face. I do understand frustrations however, and I do understand a move must be made to ensure the change we need is ushered in.”

Mr. McGregor’s comments and the ensuing protests, were started after the unnamed Irish citizen went on a stabbing spree in the center of Ireland’s capital city, Dublin. The man, originally from Algeria, had previously faced deportation proceedings but eventually received Irish citizenship, according to the Daily Mail. He was previously taken to court over an incident involving a knife in May but was not convicted due to mental health reasons.

The man’s crime prompted outrage amongst throngs of Irish protesters who took to the streets of Dublin in protest. As the Sun previously reported, some of the demonstrators engaged in violence including the torching of police cars and public buses and the looting of shops in the city.

The demonstrations were condemned by Irish politicians. Ireland’s Taoiseach, or prime minister, Leo Vadakar, noted in a statement on Friday that “yesterday we experienced two terrible attacks — the first was an attack on innocent children; the second was an attack on our society and the rule of law.” He added that the 500 people involved in the riot “brought shame” on Ireland.

In later statements, Mr. Vadakar promised to crack down on racist extremists in the country that has historically been welcoming migrants from the Middle East with open arms. After asserting that “racist extremists” were behind the protests on Thursday, the Taoiseach promised the creation of “laws to be able to go after them individually,” in reference to the demonstrator’s ring leaders. He added that the “racist extremists” are “to blame” and that Ireland’s government will be “going to get them.”

Mr. Vadakar’s government introduced a hate speech law which he stated is adapted for the age of social media. The law would make it a crime to be in possession of materials “likely to incite violence or hatred” which would include offensive books, videos, or graphics on an individual’s phone. An Irish Green Party Senator speaking in support of the legislation summarized the purpose of the bill as “restricting freedom of speech in order to make people feel safe .. in the name of the common good.”

In addition to speaking out against his nation’s response to Islamic terrorism in Dublin, the MMA fighter has also critiqued his prime minister’s response to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. After the release of a nine-year-old Irish-Israeli hostage, Emily Hand, the former British colony’s Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, tersely stated that he is grateful that, “an innocent child who was lost has now been found.”

The comment received backlash for referring to Ms. Hand’s captivity under Hamas as being “lost” and her release as part of an Israeli-organized prisoner exchange as being “found.”

Mr. McGregor doubled down on criticism of his Prime Minister’s statement, writing on X about Ms. Hand, “She was abducted by an evil terrorist organization. What is with you and your government and your paid for media affiliates constantly down playing / attempting to repress horrific acts that happen to children.”