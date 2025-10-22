Conservative Activist Robby Starbuck Sues Google For Defamation Over False Claims Generated by AI

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck — best known for his attacks on corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion policies — says he is suing Google, alleging its artificial intelligence products have defamed him with fake allegations of criminal sexual assault, child rape, attempted murder, as well as assertions that his name appeared in the Jeffrey Epstein flight logs.

“All 100% fake. All generated by Google’s AI. I have ZERO criminal record or allegations,” Mr. Starbuck said in an X post on Wednesday morning announcing the lawsuit.

Mr. Starbuck said he became aware of the issue in 2023 while using one of the company’s early AI tools.

Mr. Starbuck posted about the problem at the time on X and tagged Google and its CEO. “Imagine a future where Bard is used to decide whether you get a loan, if you’re approved for adoption,” Mr. Starbuck stated.

He says Google didn’t do anything about his complaints and claims the company’s AI admitted he was targeted because of his political views.

“Even worse — Google execs KNEW for 2 YEARS that this was happening because I told them and my lawyers sent cease and desist letters multiple times,” Mr. Starbuck added.

Mr. Starbuck also claims Google AI fabricated statements from President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Elon Musk denouncing him.

The lawsuit states that Google’s AI cited fake sources by creating fake links to real media outlets with fake headlines to make the information look legitimate. He said some of the media outlets that Google claimed to have cited for the fake claims included Fox News, the Daily Wire, the Daily Beast, CNN and MSNBC.

“As a rule: AI must never harm humans. It must never defame or manipulate — no matter your politics,” Mr. Starbuck stated.

Last month, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, acknowledged to the House Judiciary Committee that it had bowed to Biden administration pressure to censor content. The company said it was reinstating YouTube accounts that received permanent bans and changed policies to avoid censorship.

“YouTube values conservative voices on its platform and recognizes that these creators have extensive reach and play an important role in civic discourse,” the company wrote in a letter to the committee.

Mr. Starbuck is now calling on congressional Republicans to reevaluate what Google has been telling them about how they are working to be unbiased.

Google did not immediately reply to a New York Sun request for comment but a spokesman earlier told the Wall Street Journal that, “We will review the complaint when we receive it.”