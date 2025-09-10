Conservative Commentator Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah University

Utah Senator Mike Lee says he is ‘tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely’ and called on the public to ‘join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there.’

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was reportedly shot during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday afternoon.

Footage of the incident circulating online shows Mr. Kirk speaking while sitting below an open tent before recoiling backward after a shot is heard. Mr. Kirk appeared to be shot in the neck. Other videos show the crowd of students dispersing.

BREAKING – A Democrat has just shot Charlie Kirk in the neck at Utah Valley University. pic.twitter.com/c7nK6YP9Ki — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) September 10, 2025

Just minutes before the shooting occurred Mr. Kirk posted about the event on X, stating “WE. ARE. SO. BACK.” The event was organized by Turning Point USA.

Vice President Vance also called on his followers to “Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father.”