Conservative Commentators Emerge From White House Clutching Secret Epstein Files With ‘a Lot of Names, Flight Logs’

The new docs have yet to be widely released to the public.

A group of top conservative commentators, bloggers, and Substackers were walking out of the White House on Thursday clutching binders labeled “The Epstein Files” after Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the release of a tranche of Department of Justice documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

The binders can be seen in the hands of Liz Wheeler, Chaya Raichik, the creator curator of the social media accounts “Libs of TikTok,” and Rogan O’ Handley, who goes by the online moniker “DC Draino,” according to The Associated Press. Also spotted in photos taken by the news agency was the popular Substacker Jessica Reed Kraus, wearing a “Trump Was Right About Everything” hat, and the conservative activist Jack Posobiec, as they left a meeting with Trump Administration officials. The group held the files in the air as photographers from the White House press corps snapped pictures.

The binder folders were titled “The Epstein Files, Phase 1” and emblazoned with a watermark that read “declassified”. The contents of the binders, which have not been released publicly by the Justice Department, are currently unknown. It’s not clear if the bloggers are under embargo or can release information as soon as they see fit.

Ms. Bondi made the bombshell announcement that she would release the files during an interview on Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters Primetime on Wednesday evening, stating that the documents would include flight logs and “a lot of names.” However, it’s yet to be known what today’s release includes.

“What you’re going to see, hopefully, tomorrow is a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information,” Ms. Bondi said. “But it’s pretty sick what that man did, along with his co-defendant.”

Epstein, a financier who managed money for billionaires, died in jail in 2016, in an apparent suicide, after being arrested on multiple sex-trafficking charges related to dozens of young women, some in their teens, that he used for sex at his various residences. For decades, he’d entertained rich, powerful, and influential men at his Manhattan townhouse or private Caribbean island, flying them back and forth on his private jet.

In the years following his death, speculation has been rife that Epstein kept detailed records of his activities with these male friends, many of them wealthy liberals, and that these records could expose members of New York City’s liberal power establishment as having engaged in abuse of the young women under Epstein’s control.

The Attorney General’s announcement follows requests from Republican lawmakers to the DOJ for the release of classified documents and records not only regarding Epstein, but also regarding President Kennedy’s assassination and other cases whose records have long been kept under lock and key.

Last month, an executive order was signed by President Trump directing federal agencies to develop plans for the release and distribution of top-secret documents, including those related to the assassinations of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King.