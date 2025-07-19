Conservatives Mourn Passing of Heritage Foundation Founder Edwin J. Feulner

‘Ed Feulner is being remembered as a godfather of the conservative movement.’

Conservatives are flocking to social media with tributes to the founder of the influential Heritage Foundation after his passing on Friday at the age of 83.

Edwin J. Feulner founded the group in 1973 which has done much to shape the conservative movement in America since then.

“Ed Feulner was more than a leader – he was a visionary, a builder, and a patriot of the highest order,” the Heritage Foundation stated in a tribute on X.

“His unwavering love of country and his determination to safeguard the principles that made America the freest, most prosperous nation in human history shaped every fiber of the conservative movement – and still do.”

Mr. Feulner served for 37 years as president of the group, which is credited with helping to launch the “Reagan Revolution” and the modern conservative movement.

“Ed Feulner was a giant helping save and then reshape America,” Newt Gingrich said on X. “His close ties to candidate Ronald Reagan and his policy coordinator, Ed Meese, changed history through the publication of Mandate for Change, possibly the single most influential policy book in the modern era.”

“The conservative movement has lost one of its true giants, and I have lost a mentor and cherished friend,” Vice President Pence said on X.

After stepping down as the group’s president, Mr. Feulner continued to serve on the Heritage Foundation’s board of trustees. He also participated actively in many other conservative organizations.

The president of the nonprofit conservative group State Policy Network, Tracie Sharp, said in a statement, “People will never fully appreciate how ‘giant’ of a man Ed truly was. Countless leaders and organizations, including me, personally, have benefited from his wisdom, friendship, perspective and, most importantly, his desire simply to help.”

The Heritage Foundation noted that Mr. Feulner championed a bold, “big-tent conservatism.” The group’s statement said he believed in unity, not uniformity, and that one of his favorite mantras was, “You win through multiplication and addition, not through division and subtraction.”

“Ed Feulner was a godfather of the conservative movement,” Senator Banks said on X. “He not only founded the Heritage Foundation but also the Republican Study Committee I was proud to lead when I was in the House. He was always a source of counsel and encouragement.”

“Ed Feulner was an American patriot who loved his country,” Congressman Jim Jordan said in an X tribute. “There are no words to describe how many people his visionary leadership impacted. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and country.”

Mr. Feulner is survived by his wife Lina, along with their children and grandchildren. A cause of death was not released.