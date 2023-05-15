Conservatives Turn Their Ire on ‘Woke’ Miller Lite, Following Bud Light Fiasco

At issue is a months-old Miller Lite ad featuring ‘Broad City’ actress Ilana Glazer that was part of its Women’s History Month campaign.

After more than a month of boycotting Bud Light over its collaboration with a transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, conservatives are now turning their anger on Miller Lite, with the rediscovery of a months-old ad.

As part of Miller Lite’s Women’s History Month campaign, the company over the winter cut an ad with actress Ilana Glazer, where she criticized beer commercials for their sexualization of women.

In the ad, Ms. Glazer said that Miller Lite is “working to clean up the whole beer industry’s s—,” as she shredded ads featuring women in bikinis and other revealing clothing.

Although the ad was first posted to YouTube in early March, conservatives on Twitter rediscovered the ad Monday, making Miller Lite a trending topic on Twitter.

Angry conservatives leveled accusations that the company had “gone woke” and now needed to “go broke.” One user quipped: “Miller Lite saw the Bud Light disaster and decided they needed their own woke beer ad.”

While it’s still early in the cycle of outrage over the Miller Lite ad, the feverish peak that the anger over Bud Light reached might provide a glimpse into what’s to come.

More than a month since the Bud Light boycott began, conservatives are posting videos online of shooting or blowing up cases of Bud Light, while the company is seeing its sales decline across America.

According to reporting by Beer Business Daily, sales of Bud Light fell by as much as 26 percent in the wake of the collaboration with Ms. Mulvaney.

At the same time, Miller Lite saw its sales rise by as much as 13 percent, as customers looked for other beer to drink. Now, Miller Lite could find itself in a similar situation to Bud Light.

At the peak of the Bud Light boycott, the issue even drew the attention of the White House. Following bomb threats at Bud Light facilities over the collaboration with Ms. Mulvaney, the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, responded to the “violence and vitriol.”

“When a transgender American posts a video about a brand of beer they enjoy and it leads to bomb threats, it’s clear that that level of violence and vitriol against transgender Americans has to stop,” Ms. Jean-Pierre said.

The outrage also led to a number of conservative-branded beers cropping up in an attempt to fill the hole Bud Light had left in conservative refrigerators around the country.

One brand, Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right, pushed by a “conservative body” influencer, Seth Weathers, promised to be “100 percent woke-free American beer.”

Yuengling also saw its time in the spotlight during the boycott, due to the owner Richard “Dick” Yuengling’s 2016 endorsement of President Trump.