‘Contemptible Little Twerp’ David Hogg Bashed Over $20 Million Plan To Target Fellow Democrats

Hogg says the Republicans are doing a better job electing younger leaders and he wants to change that.

Establishment Democrats are lashing out at Democratic National Committee vice chairman David Hogg’s “disappointing” plan to spend millions to fund primary runs against elected members of his own party.

Mr. Hogg is also president of a private organization he co-founded called Leaders We Deserve that is launching a $20 million fund to back younger candidates in safe-blue seats.

“Younger leaders simply bring a different level of urgency that we just aren’t seeing in our politics right now,” the PAC claims. “Like so many, we care deeply about this party. We want this party to be strong.”

The group says the right is doing a better job electing younger leaders who have the “energy, passion, and vision to meet this moment with the urgency our country deserves.” Mr. Hogg noted that President Biden started his political career at the age of 29.

Democrats only need to flip a few seats to break Republican control of Congress. Mr. Hogg’s efforts wouldn’t help that cause because the spending efforts would take place in solidly-Democratic districts.

Mr. Hogg’s announcement comes after a private meeting last month among the party leadership where top officers were reportedly asked to remain impartial in elections between Democrats. Mr. Hogg was the only one who didn’t sign the pledge, the New York Times reported.

“It is the D.N.C.’s longstanding position that primary voters — not the national party — determine their Democratic candidates for the general election,” party chairman Ken Martin said in a statement.

Now, establishment Democrats are bashing the 25-year-old anti-gun activist for refusing that pledge.

James Carville called Mr. Hogg a “contemptible little twerp.” Appearing on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show, Mr. Carville asked, “Why doesn’t somebody sue David Hogg? He’s an officer of the Democratic National Committee. He is the vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee, and he’s running against other Democrats.”

“What a disappointment from leadership. I can think of a million better things to do with $20 million right now,” Congresswoman Hillary Scholten told Axios.

Mr. Hogg says he expected the attacks but defends his program. “This is a healthy process for our party,” Mr. Hogg told CBS News and promised not to go after vulnerable Democrats in swing districts.

The plan is drawing support among some elected Democrats.

Congressman Ro Khanna said Mr. Hogg is doing “incredible work” in giving new candidates a chance to run in safe seats. “Dems should embrace a new generation of leadership & competition!” he wrote in an X post.

Mr. Hogg, 25, rose to prominence after surviving the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Florida. 17 people died in the shooting and Mr. Hogg became a media darling in many appearances speaking out against gun violence. He co-founded the youth-led March For Our Lives movement and addressed hundreds of thousands of protesters at an event the group held in Washington, D.C. five weeks after the mass shooting.

He has been active in the progressive wing of the Democratic party and was elected to a vice chairman role in February.

Members of the GOP were thrilled with Mr. Hogg’s election despite never having run a political operation or a campaign.

An advisor to President Trump’s 2024 campaign, Alex Bruesewitz, posted a tongue-in-cheek video to X in which he congratulated Mr. Hogg on his victory. Mr. Brueswitz had previously endorsed him as a joke.

“When I endorsed David a couple of months ago, I did so as a joke, thinking there was no way in hell that the Democrats would be dumb enough to nominate him and then select him. But, here we are,” Mr. Brueswitz said. “Congratulations to David, but also congratulations to Republicans. Fun times ahead for us. We look forward to mocking David for years to come.”