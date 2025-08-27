Could Taylor Swift’s Engagement Turn The Tide on America’s Marriage and Baby Bust?

‘I believe that the biggest celebrity in America getting married could create a pro-marriage cultural wave,’ writes one commentator.

Taylor Swift’s enormous fandom has moved markets, boosted the homestay industry, and even spurred young voters to register at record breaking levels.

Now, with her engagement to tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, speculation is mounting that the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter may spark the next big marriage boom — and possibly even a baby boom.

“I believe that the biggest celebrity in America getting married could create a pro-marriage cultural wave. And if she and Kelce quickly have children, then it could create a pro-baby-making cultural wave,” wrote a political columnist, Timothy Carney, in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner.

Mr. Carney, who examined America’s falling birth rate and shrinking family size in his 2024 book “Family Unfriendly,” suggested that pregnancy and marriage are “contagious” and predicted that Ms. Swift and Mr. Kelce’s high-profile union could influence couples on the fence about tying the knot or having children. “At a time of record-low birth and marriage rates, this would be amazing,” he added.

An associate editor at the Spectator, Luke Lyman, shared a similar take: “News of the engagement between America’s reigning sweetheart, Taylor Swift, and jock, Travis Kelce, can mean only one thing: a millennial marriage boom is upon us. And with it, natalists will hope, an impending baby boom,” he wrote in an op-ed entitled, “Taylor and Travis Save America.”

Mr. Lyman suggested that Ms. Swift’s engagement sends a message to her majority-female fanbase that “you can have it all — the marriage and the career.”

The prediction comes just hours after the beloved 35-year-old pop star set the internet ablaze with an Instagram slideshow of lovey-dovey engagement photos captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The relationship milestone brings an end to Ms. Swift’s well-documented dating life, an era that has supplied her with ample source material for her wildly popular songs. The development drew celebration from even some of Ms. Swift’s harshest critics, including President Trump himself.

“Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” Mr. Trump, who has long sparred with the liberal pop star and criticized her 2024 endorsement of Kamala Harris, said on Tuesday. “I think he’s a great player, he’s a great guy. I think that she’s a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck.”

Other conservatives voiced similarly supportive comments, though some appeared to be more interested in how the engagement might impact the broader population. “This is unironically an excellent thing. I hope many other single people follow their example,” wrote the founder of conservative media company The Daily Wire, Ben Shapiro.

A senior aide to RFK Jr.’s 2024 presidential campaign, Link Lauren, remarked, “At 35, Taylor is a role model for many who could benefit from seeing a happily married couple. I hope they have kids soon.” He added: “We need to prioritize the nuclear family more in this country.”

Political commentator Charlie Kirk greeted the news with similar enthusiasm. “It’s no mystery that I’m not the biggest Taylor Swift fan,” Mr. Kirk said on his podcast show Tuesday. “However, I actually think there’s something here we should all celebrate.”

Mr. Kirk took his comments a step further, speculating that marriage and parenthood might influence Ms. Swift’s — and her followers’ — political views. “When people start to get married and have children, it starts to change their politics. It starts to change their worldview. And Taylor Swift might go from a cat lady to a J.D. Vance supporter,” Mr. Kirk said.

Investors are already placing their bets on an impending marriage and baby boom. In the hours after the couple announced their engagement, shares of Signet Jewelers, one of the world’s largest diamond jewelry retailers, jumped more than 3 percent.

By Tuesday afternoon, an investment app best known for letting investors match the portfolios of politicians like Nancy Pelosi had set up a new “Swift Effect Portfolio” tracking the top 15 stocks that could benefit from a “marriage & baby boom.”

“It’s no secret Taylor Swift is a GDP mover. So we’ll be tracking to see just how much GDP she can push,” the app wrote on X.