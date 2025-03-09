Crime in the City 

Since its inception in the 1830s, the Sun has chronicled crime in the mean streets of the City that Never Sleeps, and to this day, the police blotter – or its digital equivalent – offers fascinating snapshots into lives gone wrong in the myriad neighborhoods of the five boroughs. Our aim here is to chronicle the more curious criminal incidents across New York City that, with local news coverage in retreat, may not otherwise come under a spotlight.

Please remember when perusing this blotter that arrests do not constitute guilt, and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty. Moreover, the reported items are merely a snapshot of a criminal matter– what is known at the time of publishing. In most cases, the persons arrested for breaking the law haven’t been convicted (yet). It’s also possible that the charges brought against them may be reduced or even withdrawn.

STATEN ISLAND

Annadale and Graniteville: McMansion Squatters Clash, Mug Rivals

A mansion overlooking Raritan Bay became a kind of Thunderdome when two separate groups attempted to turn the vacant digs into their hangout spot.

At around 11:30 p.m., inside the 11,000 square foot home reportedly renting for $15,000 per month, a group of youths ages 16 to 20 had been kicking back in the tenant-less digs when they were rattled by four other uninvited guests (ages 21, 20, 18, and two 17-year-olds).

One was toting a black pistol.

The elder of the interlopers, 21, allegedly menaced two kids (a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl) for their cell phones. Cops say he roughed up both teens, holding them at gunpoint while he landed multiple punches to their faces while pointing the black pistol.

“If you’re acting like that I’m going to shoot you. Give me your phone,” the pistol-pointing punk groused to the first victim, according to the criminal complaint.

He then allegedly moved to a third target.

And while training his gun on the person, the armed man allegedly rifled through their pants pockets with his free hand. The thieves then fled with the stolen cell phones. Two of the pummeled victims were treated at a local hospital.

Cops managed to track the stolen cellphones, via their signals, to a Forest Avenue smoke shop about 20 minutes away in Graniteville. The officers collared all five of the young mansion’s toughs. Among the arrested, the armed assailant — who has 11 priors — was hit with armed robbery, menacing, and assault.

Fox Hills: Wanted John Nabbed in Attempted Thievery

An opportunist nabbed after trying to open a parked car’s doors had been ducking the law.

The 43-year-old suspect was quickly caught back on Feb. 16. At around 5:30 p.m. that night, the accused was said to have attempted to open both the driver’s side and passenger door of a car parked in a driveway on Vanderbilt Avenue. Cops were quick to track down the suspect and brought him into custody.

Once they ran his name, it turned out that the would-be thief had been wanted for months.

Back on June 9, 2017, the suspect had been caught patronizing a prostitute. And he played hooky when he was supposed to be in court the following month of that year. That open warrant is now being brought to the fore along with the new rap of criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny and trespass.

At arraignment, the suspect was released on his own recognizance.

THE BRONX

Olinville: 50 With Six Bullets

A middle-aged man was driving around heavy.

Minutes past 3 a.m., the motorist was stopped near the intersection of Olinville Avenue and Britton Street. Cops say the suspect, 50, was tucking a gun underneath a cap on the floor mat of the front passenger seat. The weapon was described as a Smith & Wesson silver revolver that was loaded with six rounds.

The driver not only lacked a legal permit for the piece but he also had a 2014 drug possession conviction ding on his record. He now faces several weapons and ammunition possession charges.

Mott Haven: Crack and Rx Grandpa

An old timer was caught spending his sunset years allegedly dealing crack and all kinds of pills.

The 73-year-old suspect was picked up at the corner of Crimmins Avenue and East 141st Street (very close to P.S. 30 Wilton School) on the afternoon of Feb. 13. Authorities say that the man allegedly sold two pink vials of crack tendered for cash paid by an undercover cop in a drug sting.

Once he was placed under arrest, cops found a mini pharmacy in his possession.

The items collected include 27 rainbow-colored MDMA pills, 38 yellow Amphetamine pills in clear plastic bottle, 59 blue oxycodone pills in a blue bottle, 42 dextroamphetamine pills in an orange bottle, 15 blue cyclobenzaprine pills in a light blue bottle, two white oxycodone pills, one yellow hydrochloride pill in a clear bottle, two white oxycodone hydrochloride pills in a clear bottle, and 11 plastic caps of crack kept in a marijuana bag.

The accused pill and crack proprietor was hit with several sale and possession charges along with dealing near school grounds.

MANHATTAN

Lower Manhattan: Sicko Caught Flashing Mother and Infants Inside Criminal Courthouse

A brazen pervert was caught inside of 100 Centre Street, the legendary Manhattan court building, indecently exposing himself to a mother and her two newborns.

The 31-year-old man was witnessed inside of Part D of the vaunted courthouse at around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 27. Cops say that the man was staring at the mother and her two four-month-old charges from five feet away when he allegedly lifted a scarf on his waist.

The mother soon realized that the scarf was merely a loincloth as the man’s pants zipper was unzipped, indecently..

The man was brought up on charges of public lewdness, exposure and endangering the welfare of a child the next day where he was granted $3,00 cash bail or $7,500 surety bond.

Midtown: Wheelchair-Bound Man Caught Robbing Two Banks

A man in a wheelchair tried and failed to score monies at two Midtown banks.

Minutes past 2 p.m. on Feb. 20, the suspected bandit first rolled into a Bank of America branch on Fifth Avenue between East 45th and 46th Streets. The 47-year-old crook hailing from Mt. Vernon allegedly passed a note to a teller demanding cash, according to the criminal complaint.

It read: “Don’t stand up or look around. I’m armed and dangerous. Give me $1,600 or else. No dye packs or trackers. No silent alarms. Hurry.”

The teller stalled — triggering the silent alarm that pinged cops of the shakedown in progress.

Waiting and cashless — the bandit gave up and wheeled out the door.

About 30 minutes later authorities say the same man tried his luck at a Chase Bank branch several blocks south near Union Square.

The suspect, according to the papers, allegedly passed a note which read: “Please don’t play. I’m capable of anything and dangerous to say the least… 1600. Don’t get up. Don’t call for help.”

But he was again denied by the teller. Officers fanned out to track down the disabled deviant who was described as attired in tan-colored garb.

They managed to get eyes on the suspect at around 4:35 p.m. He was then whisked away to the 13th Precinct and charged with attempted robbery.

The accused has a lengthy rap sheet including 20 priors. Most recently he was dinged on April 11 last year for drug possession, police said. He also was pinched in a 2020 robbery of a GNC store near Union Square.

He allegedly belted to the clerk: “I want all the money from the register!” In that incident, a law enforcement source confirmed, the suspect got away with a wad of bills. As the suspect left the vitamin shop, he allegedly told the worker, “This could have been worse.”

Financial District: Syringe-Stabbing Shoplifter Attacks Arresting Cop

A deviant determined to update his wardrobe was captured inside a Marshall’s where he allegedly scraped and jabbed an apprehending police officer with a syringe.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, the 34-year-old suspect was captured on CCTV inside of the store located on Washington Street near the World Trade Center. He was seen fancying then fleecing several men’s apparel items from their displays.

Cops say the suspected thief stowed the various handpicked items inside of his bag.

The man was then witnessed taking the bag full of hot merch and attempting to dodge the points of sale by taking an elevator to an exit level where there weren’t any registers. An officer confronted the suspect in an attempt to arrest him.

However, the perp pulled out a needle syringe and allegedly gashed the officer in the thumb and nose and then slugged him — bloodying the officer’s and upper lip. The blows were enough to send the cop to the hospital.

Ultimately, the suspect was disarmed of the needle and cuffed. A store worker confirmed several of the bagged items the man allegedly swiped was merchandise that wasn’t purchased.

The accused appeared in court and was initially granted $10,000 cash bail. But four days later, the Sun has learned, the suspect pleaded guilty to one count of petit larceny and was sentenced to 9 months in prison.

East Village: Flyer Vandal Fingered

A wooden construction fence was defaced by a man who covered it with numerous flyers.

The 37-year-old suspect was spotted at around 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 13 putting up flyers on the fencing located on Second Avenue and East 7th Street. The property owner told cops that the suspect nor anyone else was allowed to post any bills on the wall. The man, who hails from Brooklyn, was summarily arrested and hit with making graffiti, criminal mischief, unlawful posting of an advertisement, and possession of a graffiti instrument.

He appeared before a judge on Valentine’s Day where he was released on his own recognizance after accepting an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal.

He will now have a six-month window to remain arrest-free. If he does, the charges will be dismissed and the case sealed.

BROOKLYN

Bushwick: Customer Whacks Discount Store Clerk With Machete and Kindles Blaze For Coming Up Short in Gum Purchase

A discount shop was nearly torched by a raging, machete-swinging customer who threw a fit for lacking enough funds to buy a pack of gum.

At around 1 p.m. on Feb. 17, cops say a 35-year-old man was inside of the Brooklyn Two 99 Cent Store trying to buy a pack of gum.

Only he was short on the necessary cost of the gum.

The clerk and the customer quarreled — setting off the customer to such an extent that he allegedly unsheathed a machete and unpacked a can of lighter fluid and set it on the store counter.

The perp then slashed the left hand of the worker he was cross with and then poured lighter fluid by the doorway and set it alight as he stepped out and sprinted to the subway train.

The victimized clerk managed to snuff the fire. The suspect was quickly reeled in. The clerk refused medical attention.

Five days earlier, according to a separate complaint, the same suspect was accused of taking drags of cigarettes at a Fulton Street and Rockaway subway station while donning a machete on his waistband.

QUEENS

Howard Beach: Subway Rider Caught Getting Off on Train

A sicko was caught pleasuring himself aboard the A train.

The 43-year-old was spotted committing the foul act at around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 10. witness, a fellow straphanger, who happens to be a security guard, saw the suspect seated and making himself perhaps overly comfortable as the train entered the Howard Beach-JFK Airport station.

The guard saw the man move his hand up and down while inside the groin area of his trousers.

Authorities charged the suspect with public lewdness. The same man is also defending himself after a January 16 smoking or spitting misdemeanor charge.