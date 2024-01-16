Critics Deploy a Double Standard Against Israel in Its Struggle Against Hamas

No matter what the Jewish state does, there are those who will criticize its every action.

Everyone in the world seems to have an opinion about how Israel should protect itself against future attacks from Hamas. And no matter what Israel does, there are those who will criticize its every action.

When Israel conducted an air war, critics told it to send in ground troops. When the ground troops began to destroy the Hamas military, critics told it to use targeted assassinations against its leaders.

When Israel succeeded in killing some terrorist leaders, the critics doubled down. For some, Israel can do no right, regardless of the provocation. For others, Hamas can do no wrong as long as it is targeting Israelis.

Even the New York Times now concedes that Hamas has built its underground military tunnels beneath hospitals, schools, mosques and other civilian buildings, but when Israel attacks these military targets the critics come out in full force.

The reality is that Hamas and its supporters have placed Israel in an impossible position. It cannot protect its own citizens without endangering the lives of some Gazan civilians that Hamas has deliberately placed in harm’s way.

The number of such civilian deaths has actually gone down dramatically in recent days, as Israel has shifted its military tactics and priorities, while the protests against Israel and its supporters have increased.

Most recently pro-Hamas demonstrators have protested in front of cancer hospitals and Jewish institutions. They have blocked access to bridges, transportation hubs and streets. They continue to harass people and shout down opposing views. The protesters claim that they are demanding only a ceasefire, but that is patently untrue.

What they really want is to see Israel defeated militarily and Hamas strengthened. Recall that the demonstrations began even before Israel responded militarily to the slaughter and rapes of October 7.

Many of the demonstrators defended these barbarities and blamed them on Israel. They understand that a ceasefire now would constitute a military victory for Hamas and an invitation to repeat its barbaric attacks.

Even now Hamas rockets are targeting Israeli civilian areas, including cities with their civilian populations. Israel must respond aggressively, as any country would do if faced with comparable threats.

Israel cannot allow the Hamas strategy of inducing civilian deaths by using human shields, to endanger its own civilians and soldiers. And it must not be deterred from completing its legitimate military mission by double standard protests that are designed to deny it the military success to which it is entitled as a matter of law and morality.

The double standard being deployed against Israel is apparent for all to see. There have been no comparable demands for ceasefires, or even for reduction of inevitable civilian casualties, during other comparable wars.

The pro-Hamas protesters are not seeking justice. They are seeking victory for Hamas and defeat for Israel. They are not demanding a two-state solution. They are not even asking for the release of the remaining hostages. Their demand is for a unilateral ceasefire, only by Israel, while Hamas continues to rain rockets and hold hostages.

No one would be fooled by the size and signage of these well-organized and well-funded demonstrations. Their ultimate goal has little to do with the Middle East. The real enemy is the United States and the real goal is destabilizing our nation. Israel is the immediate focus because of its close alliance with the big devil.

In a recent demonstration, applause broke out when it was announced that an area close to the American embassy had been bombed by Iran. That should surprise no one. Many of the demonstrators support Iran because its enemies are America and Israel.

For the sake of peace in the Middle East and the reduction of civilian deaths in the long run, Israel must be allowed to complete its just mission to destroy the military capabilities of Hamas. So please stop telling Israel how to go about doing what it must do.

Israel, as a vibrant democracy, has enough internal critics who have direct stakes in the outcome of this existential battle. It also has a high sense of morality and legality. It is entirely permissible for outsiders to advise, but not to demand of Israel what no one has ever demanded of other nations facing comparable dangers.