Crude Oil Prices Plunge Despite Iranian Strike On American Bases in Middle East

‘Everyone keep oil prices down. I’m watching! You’re playing right into the hands of the enemy. Don’t do it!’ President Trump says.

Crude oil prices in the United States dropped significantly on Monday — even after Iran retaliated against America’s attack on its nuclear facilities by launching missiles into American military bases in Qatar and Iraq.

American oil futures fell $5.33, or 7.22 percent, to close at $68.51 per barrel. The price in now below where it was when Israel launched its first attacks against Iran earlier this month.

On Monday, President Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, with a plea aimed at curbing potential oil price spikes in light of the conflicts in the Middle East. “EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I’M WATCHING! YOU’RE PLAYING RIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF THE ENEMY. DON’T DO IT!” the president posted.

Fears that the American airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities could destabilize energy supply in the region did not materialize on Monday. Wall Street analysts had previously voiced concerns, noting that production might be cut if prices slump to multiyear lows, especially after Mr. Trump’s tariffs and recent decisions by OPEC+ to boost supply.

Mr. Trump added a follow-up message to further emphasize his pro-oil stance, saying, “To The Department of Energy: DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!! And I mean NOW!!!”

White House spokesman Harrison Fields, asked who the target audiences were for Mr. Trump’s outbursts, told Reuters, “The president wants producers to act in the nation’s interest. Keep prices stable or risk enabling adversaries.”

Analysts say that global markets are not out of the woods yet and still bracing for potential repercussions if Iran tries to close the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil shipments. Given that 20 percent of total global oil consumption — or about 20 million barrels per year — flows through the strait, a closure could trigger severe disruptions to economies around the globe.

Secretary of State Rubio has urged China — which buys 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports — to use its influence to prevent Iran from escalating further by closing the strait. “I encourage the Chinese government in Beijing to call them about that, because they heavily depend on the Strait of Hormuz for their oil,” Mr. Rubio said Sunday on Fox News.

Mr. Rubio also characterized the move to close the strait as “economic suicide” for Iran. “If they take that step, they’ll be hurting their own economy significantly. It’s a terrible mistake,” he said, but noted, “We retain options to deal with that.”

On Sunday, the Iranian Parliament approved a measure to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to the attacks on its nuclear sites in Natanz, Isfahan, and the underground Fordow facility but said the decision whether to do so or not ultimately rests with the nation’s Supreme National Security Council.

If they follow through on the threat, the fallout could be significant, as alternative shipping routes for oil are limited, and few options could accommodate the volume of crude oil that passes through the strait.

China, which gets about half of its imported oil from the Middle East, on Monday stressed the importance of keeping the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz unimpeded. “Maintaining security and stability in the region is in the common interests of the international community,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.