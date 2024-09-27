Cruz Calls Zelensky an ‘Absolute Moron’ and a Harris ‘Campaign Prop’ After Trump, Vance Criticism

Senator Cruz believes President Zelensky has made a series of political blunders during his trip to America, which he claims someone with the “sense God gave a cricket” would have avoided.

The Ukrainian president planned a series of meetings with President Biden, Vice President Harris, President Trump, and lawmakers to share his “victory plan” as his country continues to fend off Russia’s invasion.

However, the trip has been criticized by Republicans after Mr. Zelensky toured an ammunition factory in Pennsylvania, called Senator Vance “too radical” in an interview with the New Yorker, and suggested Trump does not know how to stop the war in Ukraine.

During an episode of Mr. Cruz’s podcast “Verdict with Ted Cruz” this week, the Texas senator took issue with the trip and suggested Mr. Zelensky is campaigning for the vice president.

“Who the hell is Zelensky to be trying to interfere in our election?” Mr. Cruz fumed. “The arrogance of this guy. And in the Congress, this guy has gotten Republican support for military aid. You want to find a way for that to disappear? This is an awfully good way to do it. And the guy, I’ve got to say, is an absolute moron for coming to the U.S. six weeks before the election and attacking Trump and Vance.”

The Texas senator said he does not care if Mr. Zelensky likes what Trump or Mr. Vance say about Ukraine. However, he insisted that if the Ukrainian leader had the “sense God gave a cricket,” he would have avoided commenting on the Republican ticket.

He added, “Kamala Harris is perfectly happy to use this guy as essentially a campaign prop.”