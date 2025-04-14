Cuomo’s Affordable Housing Plan for His New York City Mayoral Bid Was, at Least in Part, Written by AI

A chunk of Andrew Cuomo’s newly released mayoral plan is alleged to have been written by ChatGPT.

On Saturday, Mr. Cuomo’s campaign team released his “Addressing New York’s Housing Crisis” plan — a 30-page, mostly cut-and-dried presentation to increase affordable housing within the five boroughs as well as listing his past accomplishments at Albany. But the end of the plan raised questions with local news site HellGateNYC, which found passages riddled with choppy language and grammatical errors.

Is a section titled, “Appoint Rent Guidelines Board Members Who Will Make Decisions Bbjectively [sic],” there are several awkward statements.

“Nevertheless, several candidates for mayor this year have either called directly for a rent increase or for other measures that would tilt the scale toward lower rent increases. This is a politically convenient posture, but to be in. Victory if landlords — small landlords in particular — are simply unable to maintain their buildings,” reads one passage.

“Governor Cuomo is committed to making appointments to the Rent Guidelines Board will make decisions based on the evidence in the criteria set forth in the law, which are designed to balance the symbol of rent control that tightly limits rent increases with landlords’ needs to keep up with costs such as maintenance, insurance, taxes and utilities, that need to be met if landlords are going to be able to maintain their property and, at the extreme, keep affordable housing units on the market,” reads another section.

Footnotes also reference a 2024 article from Gothamist that appeared to be sourced by the AI engine.



In admitting the use of AI, a spokesperson for Mr. Cuomo, Rich Azzopardi, said ChatGPT is “a research tool that everyone uses like Google and was sourced to a press article. The section you’re referencing was initially written with voice recognition software.”

Housing advocates in New York City took issue with the haphazard report.

“What is Governor Cuomo doing with all this real estate money if he can’t even hire a proofreader?” a housing activist and the director of the New York State Tenant Bloc, Cea Weaver, said in a statement to HellGateNYC. “His campaign is so out of touch that he is outsourcing housing policy to a robot.”

“But New Yorkers don’t need ChatGPT to tell us that we need a rent freeze — it’s ‘bbjective.’”