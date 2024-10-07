Cures for Insomnia, Jet Lag Could Be on Horizon, Scientists Say

A groundbreaking discovery by scientists could revolutionize our understanding of circadian rhythms and offer new treatment avenues for sleep disorders, jet lag, and even cancer.

At the center of this discovery is the protein Casein Kinase 1 delta, identified as a critical regulator of our biological clock, according to a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Researchers from Duke-NUS Medical School and the University of California, Santa Cruz, have pinpointed the vital role of the CK1δ protein’s tail end. This internal timekeeper influences our 24-hour cycles, affecting sleep, hunger, and alertness.

The team’s study highlights two CK1δ forms, δ1 and δ2, which differ by only 16 amino acids and yet impact circadian rhythms differently.

“Our findings pinpoint to three specific sites on CK1δ’s tail where phosphate groups can attach, and these sites are crucial for controlling the protein’s activity,” a professor at UC Santa Cruz, Carrie Partch, said in the study. “When these spots get tagged with a phosphate group, CK1δ becomes less active, which means it doesn’t influence our circadian rhythms as effectively.”

The implications extend beyond circadian rhythm disorders, as CK1δ is integral to biological processes like cell division and cancer development. Understanding how CK1δ activity is regulated may unlock new treatments for various conditions. With advanced technology, longstanding questions about CK1δ’s role are finally being answered, potentially transforming approaches to disease treatment and management.

“Regulating our internal clock goes beyond curing jet lag—it’s about improving sleep-quality, metabolism and overall health,” a Duke professor, Patrick Tan, said, according to Study Finds. “This important discovery could potentially open new doors for treatments that could transform how we manage these essential aspects of our daily lives.”