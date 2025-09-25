Cynthia Nixon Dons Mickey Mouse Ears, Urges Fans to Resubscribe to Disney After Jimmy Kimmel’s Return

‘This is one of the most disturbing things I have ever seen,’ one commenter wrote on her Instagram post.

Less than a week after calling on Americans to cancel their subscriptions to Disney over the temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live, actress and left-wing activist Cynthia Nixon has abandoned her boycott.

“Did you watch Kimmel last night? I did. I laughed so hard. I was so happy to see him back,” the former New York gubernatorial candidate gushed in a video posted to Instagram, sporting large Mickey Mouse ears and gloves.

“I, like so many people who in protest cancelled their Disney and Hulu subscriptions, have signed back up. So do that too.”

Disney has not disclosed how many viewers have renewed their subscriptions since Mr. Kimmel’s show returned to the air on Tuesday.

Ms. Nixon’s clip quickly gained traction online — though not for the reasons she likely had hoped. Users were baffled by her costume choice and her wide-eyed expressions.

“This is one of the most disturbing things I have ever seen,” one commenter wrote on her Instagram post. “WOW, you have really lost your marbles,” added another.

The whiplash was not lost on observers. “Cynthia Nixon went from ‘boycott Disney+’ to wearing Mickey Mouse ears begging people to re-subscribe … all in less than a week,” wrote commentary account @LucienWolfe11 on X. “Hollywood ‘activism’ isn’t about principles. It’s about attention, brand deals, and keeping the machine fed.”

Just days earlier, the “Sex and the City” star had positioned herself as a defender of free speech, calling for a boycott of ABC — owned by Disney — after the network pulled Mr. Kimmel’s late-night show over his comments on the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

“Hey, I just cancelled my Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions, and they asked me why. I hit ‘Other’ and I wrote, ‘Because I believe in the First Amendment,” Ms. Nixon stated in a clip she shared on Instagram. “Reinstate Jimmy Kimmel, now.”

This latest incident is hardly Ms. Nixon’s first brush with online ridicule. She has long faced widespread criticism from conservatives, particularly over her vocal advocacy for transgender medical procedures for minors.

She drew renewed attention when she delivered an impassioned speech against President Trump’s executive order banning such procedures, during which she proudly listed several transgender minors in her social circle, including her own child.