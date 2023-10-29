Czech Defense Minister Calls for Withdrawal from UN After Assembly’s Weak Response to Hamas Attacks

‘The Holocaust is back, and we must not be silent again,’ Jana Cernrochova says.

The Czech Republic’s Defense Minister, Jana Cernrochova, is calling for the European state to withdraw from the United Nations in response to the General Assembly failure to condemn Hamas or demand the release of hostages being held in Gaza.

“The Czech Republic has nothing to expect in an organization that supports terrorists and does not respect the basic right to self-defense,” Ms. Cernrochova wrote in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter. “The Holocaust is back, and we must not be silent again,” she added.

Ms. Cernochova’s statement was spurred by a Jordanian-sponsored resolution that called for a “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities” and “halting” of “unlawful Israeli activities.” The resolution did not pass, but received 121 yes votes, with 45 countries abstaining and 14 — including the Czech Republic — voting against it.

The resolution’s failure to condemn Hamas’ attacks on October 7 drew irate responses from several nations, including the United States, and Israel, whose foreign minister called on the UN’s secretary general, António Guterres, to resign.

“Israel will not stop the operation until Hamas terror capabilities are destroyed and our hostages are returned,” Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, declared at the assembly during debate over the resolution. “And the only way to destroy Hamas is root them out of their tunnels and subterranean city of terror.”

Among the other nations to vote against the resolution besides Israel and the United States, were Austria, Croatia, and Hungary. Many Western nations, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia, voted to abstain. Every Muslim country, as well as France and Spain, voted in favor of the resolution.

The Czech Republic’s foreign minister rejected Ms. Cernrochova’s statement. In a lengthy statement posted to the same social media site, the foreign ministry said it voted against the resolution because of the omission of concern for the hostages and its refusal to condemn Hamas.

“Czechia is firmly committed to the two-state solution, which remains the only vital perspective to ensure Israel’s security and to fulfill the Palestinian desire for their own statehood. Both Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live in peace, security and dignity,” the statement said.