D.C. Mayor Departs for Martha’s Vineyard Amid Federal Police Takeover

Muriel Bowser’s response to the federal intervention has been notably measured compared to other Democratic leaders.

AP/Jacquelyn Martin
The Washington mayor, Muriel Bowser. AP/Jacquelyn Martin
As National Guard officers descend upon Washington, D.C., under President Trump’s anti-crime initiative, Mayor Muriel Bowser has made off to Martha’s Vineyard for what her office said is a family matter. 

“The Mayor has a family commitment and had to pick up her daughter. She will return to the District tomorrow,” the mayor’s office stated on Thursday. 

Ms. Bowser’s trip comes just days after Mr. Trump extended federal control over the D.C. police force and deployed hundreds of National Guard troops to the nation’s capital to crack down on crime. Federal and local officials have set up checkpoints across the city and made more than 100 arrests, the White House said on Wednesday. 

On Thursday — the day of Ms. Bowser’s departure — officials were reportedly gearing up to commence a citywide sweep of homeless encampments. 

Ms. Bowser’s response to the federal intervention has been notably measured compared to other Democratic leaders. While fellow party members have voiced fierce opposition to Mr. Trump’s takeover, Ms. Bowser has avoided harsh criticism of the president and has largely cooperated with the administration’s efforts.

During a Monday press conference, Ms. Bowser called Mr. Trump’s National Guard deployment “unsettling and unprecedented” — her strongest public objection to date. However, she tempered her criticism by suggesting that increased law enforcement presence “may be positive.”

The executive order signed by the president on Monday authorized federal officials to take over the city’s police for 30 days. Mr. Trump has expressed interest in extending the takeover, though he would need approval from Congress to do so.

Ms. Zhukovsky studied economics and government at Dartmouth College.

