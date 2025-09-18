DaBaby, Inviting Backlash and Reflection, Imagines Stopping the Murder of Iryna Zarutska

We may not be able to change the past, but we can learn from it.

A rapper, Jonathan “DaBaby” Kirk, is singing about saving the Ukrainian refugee, Iryna Zarutska. His song, “Save Me,” depicts him rescuing her and delivering the alleged killer, Decarlos Brown Jr., to police — where he can get, one can infer, the mental health care he needs and no longer be a danger to others.

Some applauded the symbolism of getting involved in “Save Me,” as bystanders were criticized for inaction despite the swiftness of the surprise attack. Others feel it exploits the murder last month aboard a light-rail train at the artist’s native Charlotte, North Carolina.

The “Save Me” music begins with footage of the infamous murder with a news-style voiceover before dissolving into the recreation. The woman standing in for Zarutska, Natalie Jones, is a model who bears a striking resemblance to the deceased.

“You think you can save me?” the song begins. “How you think you can save me? … Think you can save me like you God or somethin’?” It’s a reflection on the dangers of life and the cost of action versus inaction. “When I stay silent on my morals,” Mr. Kirk sings, “yeah, it cost me plenty. … So, where the lifeguard at?”

Mr. Brown’s doppelganger, Kendarius “Too” Hargrove, is shown nervous prior to the attack. “That youngin hurtin’,” Mr. Kirk sings as the camera pans over on the red-hooded figure. “He need love; so, you can’t tell him nothin’. … He ain’t scared of nothin’.”

Mr. Kirk observes the knife-wielding man. It’s a portrait of bitterness, of someone who has “spent” money “on people who say I never bought ’em nothin’” and suffered those who “say they love you; then they act like they ain’t never loved you.”

In the closing chorus, Mr. Kirk sings that “when it’s just some people, man, unfortunately … we can’t save ’em.” He allows that he’s not looking to other people for salvation himself. “Be more grateful,” he sings. “You know I put my faith in God.”

It’s at this conclusion that what happened aboard the train changes. As Mr. Hargrove raises his arm to deliver the killing blow, the rapper grabs his wrist and stays his hand. The video freezes, allowing the viewer to linger on what might have been. Mr. Kirk dedicates “Save Me” to Zarutska and invites donations to her memorial fund.

Imagining alternative endings is a tool artists have used often, but it’s more common for larger national tragedies after years have passed. In a 1951 episode of “The Twilight Zone” titled “Back There,” a character returns to Ford’s Theater in April 1865 after musing about preventing President Lincoln’s murder.

In a 1984 film, “The Philadelphia Experiment,” an aircraft carrier is transported to 1941 prior to the Pearl Harbor attack. As with “Back There” — and 1963’s “Twilight Zone” installment “No Time Like the Past” where a time-traveler weighs preventing President Garfield’s murder — the choice is what, if anything, to do.

“Quantum Leap” put its protagonist in the shoes of another assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, with President Kennedy’s fate in the balance. The episode’s author, Donald P. Bellisario, served in the Marines with Oswald, and has often reflected on that crime.

Elton John’s single, “Candle in the Wind,” includes the lament, “I would’ve liked to have known you.” He wrote the song about Marilyn Monroe, reflecting on her tragic passing, and later rededicated it for Diana, Princess of Wales, following her death in a car crash.

It’s always easy, in hindsight, to hope that we’d have been heroes. An actor, Mark Wahlberg, cancelled his flight aboard American Airlines Flight 11 on September 11, 2001. In a 2012 interview with “Men’s Journal,” he said that “it wouldn’t have went down like it did,” had he been on the plane that hit the North Tower. He later apologized.

We cannot, of course, change the past. But we can learn from it to guide our future actions. With “Save Me,” Mr. Kirk has people thinking about how we meet moments of crisis. We can resolve to help or live with the regret of others paying the price for our inaction.