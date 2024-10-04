The New York Sun

Join
National

Dark Side of ‘Smart’ Glasses: Students Show How They Can Instantly Find Strangers’ Names, Addresses

When a match is identified, an AI system retrieves personal details like names and addresses.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Meta
A guest wears Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses at the Meta Sonic Listening Party during Miami Art Week, December 9, 2023. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Meta
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Pushing the boundaries of privacy, two Harvard University students have developed a modified version of Meta’s “smart glasses” called I-XRAY. The system employs artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology to identify individuals instantly, disclosing their personal information.

In a revealing demonstration, the students approach strangers and swiftly obtain details such as their names, home addresses, work histories, and even parental information, 404 Media reported.

The creators of the technology, AnhPhu Nguyen and Caine Ardayfio, are engineers at Harvard University, and they say their “tool is not for misuse, and we are not releasing it.”

Instead, their aim is to highlight the capabilities of current technologies, including smart glasses, facial recognition, large language models, and public databases. By doing so, they hope to raise awareness about the existing potential to extract people’s personal details, such as their home addresses, merely from their facial images.

Mr. Nguyen shared a video of the technology on X, with the caption, “Are we ready for a world where our data is exposed at a glance?” The video demonstrates how the students utilize a combination of market-available technologies to create AI glasses that uncover personal information simply by observing individuals.

The process begins with a pair of Ray-Ban Meta 2, chosen for their resemblance to regular eyewear. Activating the glasses allows them to record up to three minutes of live video, streamable on platforms like Instagram. A program called PimEyes, described as a reverse image search tool, monitors the livestream footage. According to the students, PimEyes can match faces to publicly accessible images found online.

Once a match is identified, an AI system retrieves associated personal details like names, occupations, and other related information. The I-XRAY project utilizes FastPeopleSearch, an online tool capable of finding personal data such as home addresses, phone numbers, ages, and familial connections using only a name and publicly available records or social media profiles.

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use