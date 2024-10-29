Daughter of George W. Bush Endorses Harris, Campaigns for Her Door-to-Door in Pennsylania

The daughter of President George W. Bush, and granddaughter of George H.W. Bush, Barbara Pierce Bush, is stumping on the campaign trail for Vice President Harris, spending the past weekend knocking on voters’ doors in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

“It was inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz Campaign in Pennsylvania this weekend,” Ms. Bush said in a statement to People Magazine. “I’m hopeful they’ll move our country forward and protect women’s rights.”

The 42-year-old daughter of the Republican who served in the White House from 2001 to 2009 has long been an independent voter, telling People in 2010 that she does not identify with either major political party and has long advocated for women’s rights.

Her parents, George and Laura Bush, both 78, have not publicly commented on the 2024 presidential election, but Ms. Bush’s support for the Democratic nominee aligns with comments made by her grandmother, Barbara Bush, who was first lady while her husband George H.W. Bush was president from 1989 to 1993.

During a 2016 interview on CBS This Morning, she, along with her son Jeb Bush, one of the Republican candidates during the primary season, had harsh words for his opponent at the time, Donald Trump.

“I don’t know how women can vote for someone who said what he said for Megyn Kelly,” she said, referring to comments he made about the former Fox News anchor after a debate. “It was terrible. And we knew what he meant, too.”

“And money doesn’t buy everything, it’s accomplishments and what you’re doing and giving… It’s incomprehensible to me.”

Barbara Pierce Bush’s endorsement is just the latest in a line of children of former Republican presidents who have chosen to go blue on election day.

Vice President Harris recently earned the endorsement of Susan Ford Bales, the daughter of the late Gerald Ford.

“America cannot regress back to a divisive paradigm of loathing toward one another and disdain for our Constitution,” Bales said in a recent statement. “We witnessed on January 6 the horrors of what that looks like, and we can never allow a repeat of that tragedy.”

Former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney has also endorsed Ms. Harris and hit the campaign trail with the Democratic candidate.

She also said during an interview last month at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, that her father, Vice President Dick Cheney, who was in George W. Bush’s administration, would also be voting for Harris.