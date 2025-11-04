De Blasio Wears ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ T-Shirt While Casting Vote for Mamdani

‘Hate to inform you that you are not in fact, a hot girl,’ one observer comments.

New York City’s former mayor, Bill de Blasio, showcased his support for Democratic Socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on election day by wearing a “Hot Girls for Zohran” T-shirt to the polls.

“One of the happiest votes I ever cast! What a beautiful day for NYC!” Mr. de Blasio posted on X, accompanied by a beaming selfie snapped outside his polling site. The former mayor’s blue and orange T-shirt bore the slogan of a niche Mamdani supporter group, leaving no doubt about his vote.

Mr. de Blasio tagged both Mr. Mamdani’s official X account and the @HotGirls4Zohran handle in his post. The fan account, which clarifies it has no official campaign affiliation, responded approvingly with a series of colorful hearts.

Not everyone was so enthusiastic about his fashion choices. “What… Is he wearing?” Fox News columnist, Joe Concha, wrote on X. “Hate to inform you that you are not in fact, a hot girl,” commented fitness podcaster Jonathan Levitt. “De Blasio comes out as a girl,” quipped an elections correspondent for the Federalist, Brianna Lyman.

Mr. de Blasio publicly endorsed the democratic nominee back in September in an op-ed for the New York Daily News. “We don’t just need Zohran Mamdani to be our mayor because he has the right ideas, or because they can be achieved,” he wrote. “We need him because in his heart and in his bones he cannot accept a city that prices out the people who built it and keep it running.”

In contrast, he has been vocal in criticizing Mr. Mamdani’s opponent, Governor Andrew Cuomo, whom he has called a “bully” who is “obsessed with revenge.” The contentious relationship between the two dates back to when both were in office and frequently clashed on various issues. Mr. de Blasio was among the first Democrats to call for Mr. Cuomo’s resignation amid controversy over the former governor’s handling of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes.