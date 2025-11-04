The New York Sun

Join
National

De Blasio Wears ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ T-Shirt While Casting Vote for Mamdani

‘Hate to inform you that you are not in fact, a hot girl,’ one observer comments.

Via X
Bill de Blasio showed his support for Zohran Mamdani by wearing a 'Hot Girls for Zohran' T-shirt to the polls. Via X
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

New York City’s former mayor, Bill de Blasio, showcased his support for Democratic Socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on election day by wearing a “Hot Girls for Zohran” T-shirt to the polls. 

“One of the happiest votes I ever cast! What a beautiful day for NYC!” Mr. de Blasio posted on X, accompanied by a beaming selfie snapped outside his polling site. The former mayor’s blue and orange T-shirt bore the slogan of a niche Mamdani supporter group, leaving no doubt about his vote. 

Mr. de Blasio tagged both Mr. Mamdani’s official X account and the @HotGirls4Zohran handle in his post. The fan account, which clarifies it has no official campaign affiliation, responded approvingly with a series of colorful hearts. 

Not everyone was so enthusiastic about his fashion choices. “What… Is he wearing?” Fox News columnist, Joe Concha, wrote on X. “Hate to inform you that you are not in fact, a hot girl,” commented fitness podcaster Jonathan Levitt. “De Blasio comes out as a girl,” quipped an elections correspondent for the Federalist, Brianna Lyman. 

Mr. de Blasio publicly endorsed the democratic nominee back in September in an op-ed for the New York Daily News. “We don’t just need Zohran Mamdani to be our mayor because he has the right ideas, or because they can be achieved,” he wrote. “We need him because in his heart and in his bones he cannot accept a city that prices out the people who built it and keep it running.” 

In contrast, he has been vocal in criticizing Mr. Mamdani’s opponent, Governor Andrew Cuomo, whom he has called a “bully” who is “obsessed with revenge.” The contentious relationship between the two dates back to when both were in office and frequently clashed on various issues. Mr. de Blasio was among the first Democrats to call for Mr. Cuomo’s resignation amid controversy over the former governor’s handling of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes.

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

Ms. Zhukovsky studied economics and government at Dartmouth College.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use