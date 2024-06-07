DEA Agent Testifies Hunter Biden ‘Significantly’ Overpaid For Crack Cocaine

According to testimony, Mr. Biden was ‘clearly upset that the amount [market rate] is much less than he paid for.’

In testimony Friday, a Drug Enforcement Administration agent told the jury the president’s son, Hunter Biden, got swindled by his own crack dealer.

Mr. Biden is charged with allegedly lying about his drug use on a form while buying a gun in 2018. In federal court on Friday, the prosecution called witnesses to the stand to shine light on drug culture in America and crack cocaine specifically.

A supervisory special agent for the DEA, Joshua Romig, said that Mr. Biden paid “pretty significantly higher than the fair market value” for his crack cocaine.

In a message, Mr. Biden allegedly paid $600 for 10 grams of crack. Mr. Romig suggested that the dealer read Mr. Biden as someone willing to overpay for the drug, adding that dealers “100 percent” size-up what people are willing to pay and added that Mr. Biden was “clearly upset that the amount is much less than he paid for,” after the fact.

In a text message discussed at trial, Mr. Biden expressed dissatisfaction with the deal, sending a photo with a white substance on a scale saying “under any value known to any market in the world what I paid is 60 percent greater.”

Mr. Romig also discussed Mr. Biden’s coded language he used in alleged drug deals, like calling drugs “baby powder,” which Mr. Romig called a “rudimentary, pretty standard cocaine code.”

Federal prosecutor, Derek Hines, also asked Mr. Romig to describe the difference between crack cocaine and powder cocaine to the jury. He characterized crack as a “more easily smokable form of cocaine,” which is cooked to remove any substances with which the cocaine may be cut.

In a cross examination of Mr. Romig, Mr. Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, wanted to focus on the discussion of the specifics of the case against Mr. Biden “and not generalities.”

During the cross examination, Mr. Romig said that there was no indication, in his opinion, that Mr. Biden was distributing crack cocaine and that he never worked on Mr. Biden’s case as a DEA agent.

Earlier in the morning, forensic chemist Jason Brewer testified on the scientific evidence against Mr. Biden. Mr. Brewer is a former forensic chemist for the FBI who has testified as an expert witness in a myriad cases.

During his testimony, Mr. Brewer said that the white power found in a brown leather pouch owned by Mr. Biden tested positive for cocaine.

“I found a minimal amount of white powder,” Mr. Brewer said. “Cocaine was identified within the residual white powder that I sampled.”

Prosecutor Leo Wise also asked Mr. Brewer whether a test exists that could determine when a drug was placed in the pouch and who placed it there. Mr. Brewer said that no such test exists.