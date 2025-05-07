DEA Nets ‘Largest’ Fentanyl Seizure in History, Captures Sinaloa Cartel Ringleader

‘This historic drug seizure … is a significant blow against the Sinaloa Cartel that removes poison from our streets,’ Bondi said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration recently scored their largest drug bust in history with the seizure of nearly a half ton of the deadly narcotic fentanyl as well as the apprehension of a high-ranking leader in Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel.

Officials with the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday the success of a multi-state investigation across New Mexico, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, and Arizona that led to the recovery of over 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of fentanyl pills and 11.5 kilos of Fentanyl powder. Also seized were multiple kilos of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, $5 million in cash, and a cache of weapons.

Federal law-enforcement also proclaimed the “dismantling of one of the largest and most dangerous drug trafficking organizations in U.S. history,” with the arrest of 16 individuals including ringleader, Sinaloa captain Heriberto Salazar Amaya.

“This historic drug seizure, led by the DEA, is a significant blow against the Sinaloa Cartel that removes poison from our streets and protects American citizens from the scourge of fentanyl,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a released statement. “This Department of Justice will continue working with our law enforcement partners to dismantle every cartel network operating illegally in the United States.”

All 16 arrested, including Mr. Amaya, are facing various charges including for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

“Behind the three million fentanyl pills we seized are destructive criminal acts thwarted, and American lives saved. This wasn’t just a bust—it was a battlefield victory against a terrorist-backed network pumping death into our cities,” DEA Acting Administrator Robert Murphy in a press release.

The latest victory comes after the Sinaloa Drug Cartel was recently designated as a terrorist organization by the State Department.

When asked during a press conference on Tuesday if those arrested would be deported back to Mexico, AG Bondi said that she would want them in a U.S. Prison for “as long as possible.”

“Most of these individuals, if convicted, will remain in American prisons, perhaps Alcatraz,” she said, referring to President Trump’s recent announcement that he wants to reopen the federal facility as a symbol for his goals of law, order, and justice.