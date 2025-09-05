Eric Adams Dismisses Reports He’s Accepting a Cushy Trump Appointment, Vows To Stay in Mayor’s Race

Trump wants two candidates to drop out of the race in an effort to stop Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani from winning.

“I’m staying in this race,” a defiant Mayor Eric Adams announced on Friday afternoon after days of speculation that he would drop out under pressure from President Trump.

Saying that the other candidates in the race are “spoiled brats,” Mr. Adams confirmed, “I’m running for reelection.”

Mr. Adams acknowledged during his Friday afternoon announcement at Gracie Mansion that the polls don’t look good for him but reminded reporters that polls showed Andrew Cuomo, New York’s former governor, with a big lead in the primary race that he eventually lost to state assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist.

Mr. Adams took specific shots at Mr. Cuomo, calling him a “snake and a liar” and claimed he has repeatedly attempted to get blacks to drop out of races.

Campaign chairman Frank Carone released a statement earlier in the day on behalf of Mr. Adams that said, “Serving New Yorkers as their mayor is the only job I’ve ever wanted. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made lowering crime, improving schools, building housing, and cutting costs for working families — and I remain the best person to lead this city forward.”

“While I will always listen if called to serve our country, no formal offers have been made. I am still running for reelection, and my full focus is on the safety and quality of life of every New Yorker,” the statement from Mr. Adams continued.

Mr. Adams traveled to Florida on Tuesday for “a personal matter.” There was speculation that Mr. Trump was intervening to pressure Mr. Adams to drop out in an effort to prevent Mr. Mamdani from becoming mayor. Mr. Trump confirmed to reporters on Thursday that he wants a two-man race between Mr. Cuomo and Mr. Mamdani.

There have been published reports that Mr. Adams was being offered something lucrative in exchange for dropping his long-shot re-election bid. The New York Times and Politico reported that Mr. Adams could be tapped for an adviser role connected to a possible ambassadorship to Saudi Arabia, further fueling speculation about whether he might suspend his reelection bid.

“I’m running and I’m going to beat Mandami,” Mr. Adams said on Friday afternoon. He refused to take questions from reporters after delivering his statement.

The race remains a four-way race between Republican nominee, Curtis Sliwa, Mr. Cuomo, who is also running as an independent, Mr. Mamdani, and Mr. Adams.

There has also been reporting that Mr. Sliwa is being pressured to bow out of the race but he has been adamant that he will also continue to run.