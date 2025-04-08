Defying Health Organizations and Dentists, RFK Jr. Launches National Campaign Against Water Fluoridation, Praises Utah Ban

‘I’m very, very proud of this state for being the first state to ban it, and I hope many more will,’ the Health and Human Services secretary says.

Fluoride — long touted by the American Dental Association as a cavity-fighting savior — has come under fire, and leading the charge is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary told the Associated Press on Monday that he will tell the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to stop recommending fluoridation in drinking water systems nationwide. He also announced the formation of a taskforce focused on the potential risks of fluoride.

Mr. Kennedy made the pledge after a press conference in Salt Lake City, flanked by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin. The EPA, which sets the maximum amount of flouride in public water systems, also announced on Monday that it is reviewing “new scientific information” on possible health risks posed by fluoride.

THe HHS secretary’s remarks came on the heels of Utah’s groundbreaking legislation banning fluoride in public water, a move Mr. Kennedy hailed as a major victory for health-conscious Americans.

“I’m very, very proud of this state for being the first state to ban it, and I hope many more will,” Mr. Kennedy said. “Utah is the leader in making America healthy again.”

Nearly one-third of U.S. water systems — serving over 60 percent of the population fluoridate their water, and while Mr. Kennedy can’t order states or cities to shut off the fluoride tap, he does hold sway over the CDC, whose fluoridation recommendations serve as a key guide for communities across the country. He also hinted at potential collaboration with the EPA to adjust the maximum allowable fluoride levels in public water systems.

Utah last month became the first state to ban fluoride in public drinking water, defying national health organizations and dentists, who warned the decision could trigger a dental health crisis, particularly in low-income communities. Spencer Cox, the Republican governor of Utah, signed legislation prohibiting cities and towns from deciding whether to fluoridate their water — a move that will shutter Utah’s fluoridation systems by May 7.

While the EPA’s current legal limit for fluoride is 4 milligrams per liter, critics argue that even lower levels could be harmful. When the EPA evaluation is completed, “we will have an updated foundational scientific evaluation that will inform the agency’s future steps,” Mr. Zeldin said.

Mr. Kennedy says that fluoride is a “dangerous neurotoxin,” linking it to conditions such as arthritis, bone fractures, and thyroid disease. A federal report last year lent some weight to his concerns, citing studies from countries like Canada, China, and Mexico that found a potential connection between high fluoride levels and lower IQ scores in children.

However, these studies involved fluoride concentrations more than twice the recommended U.S. levels, prompting skeptics to question the quality and relevance of the data.