Democratic Party Chairman Goes After Sanders, Questions North Carolina Results in Online Posts

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Jaime Harrison, is already taking time out of his day job to criticize Senator Sanders for the democratic socialist’s assessment that Vice President Harris failed to reach rural and working-class voters. Mr. Harrison also seemingly questioned the results of the election in North Carolina by reposting a message on X.

On Wednesday night, Mr. Sanders issued a blistering statement about the “big money interest” and consultants who failed to connect with those lower- and middle-class voters of all races in the heartland.

“It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them. First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well,” Mr. Sanders writes. “While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right.”

Mr. Harrison shot back at that assessment on Thursday, writing that Mr. Sanders’ criticisms of Democratic leadership “straight up BS.”

“Biden was the most-pro worker President of my lifetime — saved Union pensions, created millions of good paying jobs and even marched in a picket line and some of [Ms. Harris’s] plans would have fundamentally transformed the quality of life and closed the racial wealth gap for working people across this country,” the chairman writes.

“From the child tax credits, to 25k for a down payment for a house to Medicare covering the cost of senior health care in their homes. There are a lot of post-election takes and this one ain’t a good one,” Mr. Harrison said, listing some of the vice president’s policies.

Mr. Harrison also took time out of his day to repost a message from a viciously anti-Trump X account known as Mueller, She Wrote. The user seemingly questioned the results of the presidential election in North Carolina by pointing out that Democratic statewide candidates did exceptionally well in their own races, while Ms. Harris fell flat.

“So North Carolina went blue across the board except for president. Dem Governor, Dem Lt Governor, Dem school superintendent, Dem AG, and 2 dem reps. And Trump. Do I have that right?” the user writes.

Mr. Harrison isn’t the only Harris-world figure who is clearly frustrated with fellow party members for not getting the requisite results on Tuesday night.

A senior advisor to Ms. Harris, who was also the architect of President Obama’s two successful campaigns, David Plouffe, seemingly took a shot at President Biden. “It was a privilege to spend the last 100 days with @KamalaHarris and the amazing staff led by @jomalleydillon who left it all on the field for their country,” Mr. Plouffe wrote Wednesday afternoon on X. “We dug out of a deep hole but not enough. A devastating loss. Thanks for being in the arena, all of you.”

After that message was sent, Mr. Plouffe apparently deleted his account.

While Democrats did suffer the worst defeat since 1988 at the presidential level, the party has not been entirely wiped out as one might expect from a red tsunami. On the Senate level, Democrats were able to hold on to nearly all of their swing state seats, even in states that President Trump carried. Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Michigan — four of the seven critical battleground presidential states this year — all voted for Trump and seemingly for Democratic senators, and though not all races have been called, the Democrats are leading in every one of those states. Senator Casey’s race in Pennsylvania is still uncalled, though it appears he may be the only blue wall state senator who loses his seat.