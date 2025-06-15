Democratic Royalty Descend on Hamptons for Marriage of George Soros’s Son and Clinton Aide Huma Abedin

Abedin’s ex-husband, Anthony Weiner, is viewed by many as partially responsible for Democrats’ loss in 2016, though he is trying to make a political comeback this year.

A plethora of the country’s most powerful Democrats descended on the Hamptons this weekend to celebrate the marriage of Alex Soros, son of Democratic Party megadonor George Soros, and longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin. A former president, members of Congress, and celebrities attended the affair.

The younger Mr. Soros and Ms. Abedin met less than two years ago at a mutual friend’s birthday party, according to a Vogue report on the relationship. They announced their engagement in an Instagram post last summer.

“We couldn’t be happier, more grateful, or more in love,” they wrote at the time.

Mr. Soros has been named heir to his father’s business and political empire, having taken over the Open Society Foundation and other business ventures in 2023. His father, now in his early nineties, has been one of the Democratic Party’s most prolific donors in recent decades.

The couple married on Saturday at Mr. Soros’s estate in the Hamptons. They were joined by some of the nation’s most influential political and celebrity figures.

According to the New York Times, President and Mrs. Clinton celebrated the nuptials of their longtime confidant, Ms. Abedin, who has worked for the former secretary of state, senator, and first lady on-and-off since 1996, when Ms. Abedin was an undergraduate.

Vice President Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, along with Speaker Pelosi, Senator Schumer, and Congressman Hakeem Jeffries traveled to the gathering, as well. The editor of Vogue, Anna Wintour, also made the trip out to celebrate the couple.

The musical group Boyz II Men performed for the star-studded group, according to the Times.

Ms. Abedin’s first husband, Anthony Weiner, has long been blamed by Democrats for their and Mrs. Clinton’s devastating 2016 loss to President Trump. Just days before that election, the then-FBI director, James Comey, told Congress in a letter that they would re-open the investigation into Mrs. Clinton’s use of a private email server after finding additional information on a laptop owned by Mr. Weiner.

The sudden disclosure that Mrs. Clinton was once again back under FBI investigation rocked her campaign, with many believing that the constant coverage of the scandal in the days leading up to the election was enough to hand Mr. Trump the presidency.

In her memoir, “What Happened,” Mrs. Clinton said that Ms. Abedin burst into tears when she learned that the FBI was restarting their probe due to information found on her then-husband’s laptop. The computer and other devices were seized from Mr. Weiner as part of an unrelated investigation into his text messages with a 15-year-old girl.

“When we heard this Huma looked stricken,” Mrs. Clinton wrote in the campaign memoir. “Anthony had already caused so much heartache. And now this. ‘This man is going to be the death of me,’ [Huma] said, bursting into tears.”

Mr. Weiner, who served in the House of Representatives for more than a decade before resigning due to the sexting scandal, is now trying to make his own political comeback. After an embarrassing loss to Mayor de Blasio in the 2013 New York mayoral race, Mr. Weiner hopes to return to elected office as a New York City councilor. He is running for a seat based in the Lower East Side of Manhattan.