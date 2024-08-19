Democrats Aim To Put the Past Behind Them in Opening Night at the DNC

Their more unpopular standard-bearers are expected to deliver remarks before turning the convention hall over to up-and-comers for the remainder of the week.

Democrats will aim to put their past behind them on Monday night at the Democratic National Convention, where less popular figures will be given their customary speaking slots before turning the convention hall over to younger figures in the party for the remainder of the week.

The three biggest stars to speak Monday evening will be the only person to lose to President Trump, Hillary Clinton, and the man who was in danger of handing Trump the White House for a second time, President Biden. The remainder of the week will be handled by more well-liked Democrats, like President Obama and the transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg.

Aides to Mr. Biden told Politico that he plans to focus his remarks on the “inflection point” America is facing, and to remind them of his own accomplishments that he believes to be on par with the last president forced from a reelection bid by his own party, President Johnson.

After his speech, Mr. Biden plans to depart Chicago for a vacation — missing his own vice president’s nominating speech just three days later. His wife, first lady Jill Biden, also will address the convention hall on Monday before leaving town.

The remainder of the week will be an attempt to break from the embattled president’s baggage, including concerns about inflation, the Middle East conflict, and the incumbent’s age and lethargy. Mr. Obama will address the hall on Tuesday night, along with Illinois’ governor, JB Pritzker, and Vice President Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff. The theme for Tuesday is explicitly focused on the Democratic Party moving beyond Mr. Biden, with the title of the night being, “A Bold Vision for America’s Future.” Former first lady Michelle Obama will speak Tuesday as well.

Governor Walz will deliver the customary running mate speech on Wednesday, where he will accept the vice presidential nomination during a night that will focus on the “Fight for Our Freedoms,” according to the DNC.

He has leaned heavily on the message on the stump so far, declaring that freedom under a Democratic presidency means freedom from government interference in abortion rights, freedom to read books deemed inappropriate by some, and the freedom to organize labor unions, among other things.

Also addressing the convention on Wednesday before Mr. Walz will be Speaker Pelosi and President Clinton.

Also attending the convention this week is a star-studded lineup of some of Hollywood’s biggest names. In 2016, actors Ted Danson, Meryl Streep, and Mary Steenburgen all addressed the crowd, though this year could be packed with even more celebrities. According to CNN, some of the celebrities expected to attend include John Legend and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, both of whom have both been active in Democratic Party politics for years.

Ms. Harris and Mr. Walz are currently on a one-day bus tour of western Pennsylvania, along with their spouses and key surrogates like Senator Casey and Congressman Chris DeLuzio.

Tens of thousands of people are descending on Chicago this week for the gathering that takes place just once every four years. Nearly 4,000 delegates from across the country will be in attendance, though they won’t be required to do much given that Ms. Harris has already been nominated via virtual roll call vote.