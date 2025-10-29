Democrats and Liberal Press Confounded as Trump Escapes Blame for Shutdown Crisis

The president, meanwhile, with an extraordinary ability to keep track of several hundred projects, is moving ahead on his agenda.

Once again, Democrats and the propaganda press misunderstand how President Trump works.

They expect him to get drawn into focusing on the government shutdown as the central event of his activities.

They expect him to wake up every morning and try to figure out how to resolve the so-called crisis. They think the continuing pressure will eventually wear him down and force him to cave and negotiate with Democrats.

They don’t get it.

Mr. Trump does not focus on problems that are not yet ripe — and instead focuses on things he can do.

His ability to focus on opportunities rather than frustrations may go back to his years in business. Mr. Trump had a lot of projects with vastly different characteristics and time horizons.

Some of them never matured, so he dumped them. Others worked for a while and then faded. Of course, many others were consistent successes.

Mr. Trump had hotels, residential buildings, golf courses, a national television show, the Miss Universe contest, and other activities all going on simultaneously. This is likely how he acquired much of his management skills and mental discipline.

Presently, he is working on passing the budget and reforming the federal government. He is deporting illegal immigrants and fighting crime.

Mr. Trump is rebuilding the American military, skirmishing with drug traffickers in the Caribbean, and reshaping American higher education.

At the same time, he’s reviewing the Smithsonian Institution, developing an historic American investment program, and fighting with Canada and other countries over tariffs and trade barriers.

On top of all this, he’s working to end violence in Gaza, Ukraine, and across the world.

Mr. Trump has an extraordinary ability to keep track of several hundred projects — and shift back and forth between them as needed.

The new ballroom at the White House is a case in point. Along with everything on Mr. Trump’s schedule, he spends some time on the construction details of the new ballroom — or the possible construction of an arch of triumph on the Virginia side of the memorial bridge.

That project, incidentally, was discussed in the National Park Service’s “Designing the Nation’s Capital: the 1901 Plan for Washington DC.” If things slow a little, he may contemplate more changes for the Oval Office.

Mr. Trump’s relentless capacity for learning, thinking, studying, and acting has made him so formidable – and so beyond the norm of presidents.

He combines Theodore Roosevelt’s eclectic energy, Andrew Jackson’s tough aggressiveness, and Franklin Delano Roosevlet’s political skills to great effect.

For the last decade, since he and Melania first came down the long escalator, press, and political analysts have tried to find ways to explain Mr. Trump within the normal boxes and patterns they understand. They have been consistently wrong.

The fact is Mr. Trump is unique.

Democratic leaders like Senator Chuck Schumer and Congressman Hakeem Jeffries may be getting tired and impatient over the shutdown.

Mr. Trump isn’t. He had an amazing trip to the Middle East, great events at the White House, and is now having a series of amazing events in Asia.

While the Democrats are getting frustrated and losing energy, Mr. Trump is getting re-energized.

They can keep the government shut down if they like. Mr. Trump will keep being productive and having a ball.