Democrats Are Misguided To Oppose Trump’s Common-Sense Deportation Plan, Which Focuses on Ejecting Criminals 

More than ‘662,000 migrants with criminal records,’ Biden administration concedes, ‘have been caught and then released into the country’.

Democrats would be misguided to oppose President Trump’s deportation plan.

Just before the election, the acting chief of President Biden’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement released a letter to a Republican Texas congressman, Tony Gonzales, that said this: “Over 662,000 migrants with criminal records, have been caught and then released into the country.”

There’s more, though. More than 15,000 of them were murderers convicted in their home countries.

Hang on, 16,000 had been convicted of sexual assaults.

And that’s not it: Other crimes included 100,000 assaults, 70,000 drug violations, 90,000 invasions of privacy, and 16,000 weapons offenses.

Hat tip to TIPP insights for the numbers. Bigger hat tip to Trump for appointing the former ICE director, Tom Homan, as his new “border tsar,” who intends to make good on Trump’s promised deportation plan.

There’s more.

Last year ICE reported as of September 30, 2023, there were 1,292,830 in America illegally who have had full legal due process. And have received a final deportation order from an immigration judge.

Yet they’re still here.

For this past year, fiscal 2024, estimates suggest the number has grown to 1.6 million.

And yet with all these extraordinary numbers of crime, sex and drug trafficking, including the fentanyl epidemic. Including over 300,000 lost kids and routine criminal gang attacks on police all over the country.

You’ve got Democrats in places like New York, California, and Massachusetts who say they will not cooperate with Trump and Mr. Homan.

These are misguided people. Governor Newsom said he’s going to “Trump proof” California.

Likewise Governor Hochul. Massachusetts’s governor, Maura Healey, won’t let her police take part in Trump’s deportation plan.

If you read the New York Post, though, you know that uniformed officers and their unions are thrilled at Trump’s victory and his deportation plan.

You can bet that police all around the country agree with the New York blue line.

For his part, Mr. Homan said to various New York City officials: “if you’re not gonna help us, get the hell out of our way.” Spot on, Mr. Homan.

By the way, federal law is on his side.

The illegal immigration reform and immigrant responsibility act of 1996 added section 287G to the Immigration and Nationalization Act.

That measure authorizes ICE to work with state and local law enforcement to identify and remove incarcerated criminal non-citizens, who undermine the safety of our nation’s community and the integrity of America’s immigration laws.

Plus, under section 212F of the Immigration and Nationalization Act, the president has the authority to suspend the entry of certain non-citizens whom the president finds would be detrimental to the interest of America.

And despite the howling from the usual liberal sources, Mr. Homan is likely to implement the deportation operation with common sense.

Earlier this week, he mentioned that his priority will be public safety and national security threats, as well as illegals who have had due process.

Last month on “60 minutes” Mr. Homan said “it’s not gonna be a mass sweep of neighborhoods. It’s not gonna be building concentration camps. I’ve read it all. It’s ridiculous.”

And the fact remains, Trump has repeatedly said that he welcomes immigrants to America so long as they are legal.

The president has said foreigners who graduate from American colleges should get green cards.

He has also said he wants America to be a magnet for the smartest people in the world.

Think of a couple million more Elon Musks legally entering our borders.

And hopefully Trump can build on his legal immigration reform ideas from his first term, ideas that were blocked by a Democratic Congress.

When you think about the last four years and at least 10 million illegals crossing our borders — and perhaps the greatest crime and sex trafficking in our history — you know full well why something has to be done.

Democrats who keep opposing criminal deportations or “Remain in Mexico,” or finishing the wall will lose by even bigger margins in the next election.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.