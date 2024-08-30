Democrats Are Poised To Outspend Republicans on Ads Through Election Day

Much of the spending has been focused on a race to define Vice President Harris.

Democrats enjoy a substantial advantage in money to spend on ads ahead of the election, building on an advantage they’ve maintained since the primaries.

In the race for the White House, Democrats have invested more in the swing states than Republicans, according to a new report by political spending watchdog AdImpact.

In Pennsylvania, the single state that has attracted the most money, Democrats have invested just shy of $100 million in ads, while Republicans have invested nearly $90 million.

In Michigan, Democrats have spent $73 million to Republicans’ $32 million. In Georgia Democrats have spent $47 million to Republicans $40 million and in Wisconsin Democrats have spent $45 million to Republicans $20 million.

In Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina Democrats have spent $36 million, $27 million, and $23 million respectively, while Republicans have spent $23 million, $11 million, and $17 million.

Overall, Democrats have enjoyed a funding advantage throughout the cycle, accounting for the bulk of the $600 million spent on presidential ads this cycle. As it stands the Democrats’ advantage appears poised to continue through election day.

Much of recent ad spending for the presidential campaign has been used in a race to define Vice President Harris, who despite having high name recognition across the country, was not necessarily well known by most Americans.

Ads supporting Ms. Harris have highlighted biographical aspects like her middle class background, with one recent Democratic ad saying “She grew up in a middle-class home. She was the daughter of a working mom, and she worked at McDonald’s while she got her degree.”

Republican efforts have attempted to tie her to California, with an ad from President Trump’s campaign saying “Kamala Harris was the liberal San Francisco prosecutor, the most progressive in all of California.”

At the same time, Democrats are also outspending Republicans in the race for the House, with Democratic groups dedicating some $334 million to House races compared to around $226 million for Republican groups.

Much of the Democratic advantage in ad spending has also manifested itself in and around swing districts that will likely decide control of the House, like New York City’s suburbs.

