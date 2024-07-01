Democrats Consider Early Nomination of Biden To Quash Speculation About a Possible Replacement: Report

The party had already announced an early virtual nomination due to a ballot issue in Ohio, though the idea that the president may be replaced at the convention has Democrats ready to move even faster.

Democrats are considering moving up their previously scheduled virtual roll call vote to formally nominate President Biden for reelection in order to quash all speculation that he may be replaced at the convention in August. According to a new report, Democrats are not happy with the days-long news cycle about who may succeed the president.

Members of the Democratic National Committee are due to meet on July 21 for a credentialing meeting ahead of the convention in August, though some want to use that meeting to nominate Mr. Biden for president, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Delegates and party leadership had already said they would meet virtually before August 7 to nominate Mr. Biden because that is the date by which major party nominees must be chosen in order to appear on the Ohio ballot, and the Democratic convention this year is not scheduled to begin until August 19.

While the governor of Ohio said he was prepared to call a special election, Republicans in the state legislature said they would not reconvene to change state law and help Mr. Biden. The secretary of state, Frank LaRose, announced he would not give Mr. Biden a waiver despite the fact he gave one to President Trump in 2020.

The possible move by Democratic Party leadership, which has rallied around Mr. Biden since the debate fiasco on Thursday, could have been instigated by Team Biden themselves. Since the debate, the campaign and administration have been trying to quash all dissent within the party and commentator class by going after anyone who questions the president’s fitness for office.

Mr. Biden spent the weekend with his family at Camp David in Maryland where they discussed his presidential campaign. The first lady and first son Hunter Biden were reportedly the most adamant that he stay in the race, according to the New York Times.

While many donors and elected officials have been pitching their chosen candidates as the new presidential nominee, the potential candidates themselves have shied away from any such machinations. Governor Moore of Maryland has been wholeheartedly campaigning for the president in Wisconsin for a number of days, and Governor Whitmer cut a video on Monday saying she would do everything in her power to reelect Mr. Biden in the wake of a Politico story that claimed she was sour on his chances of winning her home state of Michigan.

“Anyone who claims I would say that we can’t win Michigan is full of sh–,” Ms. Whitmer wrote on X.

The Democratic governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, did not give as full-throated an endorsement of Mr. Biden as some had wanted, however. Asked by reporters on Monday if he was thinking about making a last-minute bid for the nomination, Mr. Beshear simply said that he would support Mr. Biden for as long as he was the nominee.