Democrats Could Change The Party’s Charter To Replace Biden if They Move Quickly

After last night’s debate, liberal commentators and Democratic elites are beginning to pressure President Biden to step aside. However, even if he doesn’t, there’s still a long-shot way an overwhelming majority of Democratic elites could force him out.

In the wake of Mr. Biden’s debate performance, Democratic commentators are warming to the idea that Mr. Biden needs to be replaced if the Democrats are going to win in 2024.

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, for instance, had an opinion piece out early Friday morning titled “Joe Biden Is a Good Man and a Good President. He Must Bow Out of the Race.”

Other liberal opinion columnists like The New Republic’s Walter Shapiro and the Washington Posts’s Ramesh Ponnuru had similar takes, suggesting that the debate performance changed the equation and that the time for Mr. Biden to step aside is now.

“I have never been a panicked Democrat. But the Atlanta debacle changed the equation for me,” Mr. Shapiro wrote. “Biden must withdraw to save the nation from Trump.”

Combined with reports in outlets like Politico and Axios that Democratic insiders are seriously questioning the president’s ability to win the election and it looks like the tides are turning against Mr. Biden.

However, Mr. Biden has not shown any signs of being open to stepping aside and there are no signals, as of yet, that last night’s debate changed that.

There is, however, a way that the Democratic Party could, with the support of the overwhelming majority of party elites, force Mr. Biden out.

The charter of the Democratic Party of the United States gives the power to nominate the Democratic presidential nominee to the party’s national convention.

In section four of article two of the charter, the document states that the convention must “assure that delegations fairly reflect the division of preferences expressed by those who participate in the Presidential nominating process,” meaning the primary voters.

However, the charter also gives the Democratic National Convention, in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee, the power to change these nominating rules.

“This Charter may also be amended by a vote of two-thirds of the entire membership of the Democratic National Committee,” the charter reads.

The charter also requires that a proposed rule change be submitted more than 30 days before the party convention. With the party convention scheduled for August 19, the last day to submit a rule change would be July 20.

One complicating factor in the timeline is that Democrats are planning to officially nominate Mr. Biden at a digital event on an unknown date. However, the charter makes no mention of such an event so it’s unclear how it might affect any maneuvering to replace Mr. Biden on the ticket.

In terms of who would actually be voting, the Democratic National Committee is comprised of two top Democratic Party officials from each state and territory, 200 members apportioned to the states by their population.

The leaders and co-leaders of various Democratic organizations like the College Democrats, or the National Conference of Democratic Mayors are also included as well as 75 additional at-large members. In past conventions there have been about 450 committee members.

In effect, this means a coalition of some 300 of the most committed Democrats in the country, who are also committee members would need to vote to change the party’s charter and nominating process if they wanted to force Mr. Biden out, something that is possible, however, unlikely.